The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced nine new positive test cases and one presumptive positive in its report Wednesday.
Sixteen county residents remain hospitalized due to the coronavirus, eight locally and eight out of the area. The response team is monitoring 119 positive cases who are in isolation but saw some relief in possible contacts who are in quarantine. As of Wednesday, there were 354 residents in quarantine, down from 431 Tuesday and nearly 200 fewer than the 551 from Monday.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday laid out her plan to help get the state's economy back on track as more residents get at least partially vaccinated.
According to the governor's plan, counties that see 65% of their residents receiving at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — or having received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot — would see a lowering of restrictions as it pertains to indoor and outdoor recreational activities.
As of Tuesday, only two counties — Hood River and Benton — had surpassed that 65% plateau. Douglas County was at only 36.9%, needing more than 26,600 residents to be at least partially vaccinated to reach that threshold. By percentage of residents vaccinated, Douglas County ranks 31st out of 36 counties according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Once a county has reached 65% of its 16-and-older population partially or fully vaccinated, that county would become designated "lower risk," allowing restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor entertainment facilities to operate at half capacity.
Approximately 2 million Oregonians are have received either one or both doses of the vaccine. Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said he expects the entire state to reach at least 70% by the end of June. That would require approximately 2.2 million more Oregonians to begin the vaccination process.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 616 new positive and presumptive cases and nine deaths in its Wednesday report, raising the statewide death toll due to the coronavirus to 2,558.
GETTING VACCINATED
The Douglas County Tiger Team is holding a pop-up vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Glide Rural Fire Protection District, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Tiger Team clinics are open to everyone 18 years or older, and the Aviva clinic is open to everyone 16 and older.
The Douglas Public Health Network will also be holding a drive-thru clinic Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. That clinic is open to all residents of Douglas County 16 and older. In addition to initial dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine, the drive-thru clinic will also have second-shot doses of the Pfizer vaccine available for those who received their first shots at a previous drive-thru vaccination clinic.
Vaccines are also available from many primary care providers and local health care providers and pharmacies.
