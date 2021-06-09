Douglas County lost its 80th resident to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported the death of a 65-year-old man who was diagnosed May 17. No further information was provided out of respect for the family's privacy.
The response team announced 14 new positive test results and four presumptive positive cases in its Tuesday report. Nine area residents were receiving hospital care for COVID-19, two locally and seven out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 189 positive cases in isolation as well as 466 presumptive positive cases and potential contacts in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 307 confirmed and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths, bringing the total deaths in Oregon due to the coronavirus to 2,670.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that Douglas County would be remaining in the "high risk" designation for the time being. Eleven Oregon counties remain at high risk. Neighboring Lane and Coos counties are being moved from moderate to low risk, while Josephine County is being dropped from high to moderate risk.
As of Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 41.8% of Douglas County residents ages 16 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Combined with vaccination numbers from the Roseburg VA Health Care System and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, the county response team reports 52.4% of its eligible residents 16 and older have at least been partially vaccinated.
"In May, OHA finally agreed to allow Douglas County to count our federal vaccination doses in our '65% or more' count for their State Mandadted Risk Level Metric Movement," the team said in Tuesday's report. "However, we are still awaiting a corrected representation of vaccination data on the OHA daily online vaccination report. We will continue to use our format of adding the federal vaccination data to the state vaccination data moving forward to accurately represent the number of residents in Douglas County that have been vaccinated."
The Douglas County Tiger Team is bringing free COVID-19 vaccines directly to rural areas via mobile medical vans.
Free pop-up vaccine clinics will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the Glide Rural Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway.
The Tiger Team will travel to businesses, fire departments, farms or towns to provide pop-up clinics. More information is available at 541-670-3110 or at the COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
Aviva Health operates a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101 in Roseburg, across from its main Roseburg clinic near Costco. It offers free vaccines by appointment to residents 12 and older. To schedule an appointment, contact 541-672-9596.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will be holding a Facebook Live question and answer session Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on the Douglas Public Health Network's Facebook page.
