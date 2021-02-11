The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported more new cases Thursday than any other day throughout the pandemic.
The team reported 44 new cases Thursday, breaking the previous record of 38 cases set Nov. 21.
"We cannot even begin to tell you how hard it was to see and report the case numbers today. Disappointed would be an understatement," the team said in a press release.
Over the past three days, the county has reported 116 new cases. That's the highest three-day consecutive total.
"We have been very fortunate over the last 11 months to be one of the top five counties in the United States with the lowest case counts. But we are seeing that success slip away," the release said.
The release said the team for the first time feels "we are losing our edge in combating this pandemic," but it's not giving up.
If the downward spiral continues, the worsening case numbers could jeopardize the county remaining in the state's high risk level. It needs to remain at under 200 cases per 100,000 population over a two week period to avoid being pushed into the extreme risk level — a change that would force some struggling businesses to close their doors again.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a press release the increase is "terribly disturbing."
He said he has seen more gatherings and some "unfortunate laxity with physical distancing and the use of face masks."
The biggest outbreak is at a skilled nursing facility in Roseburg, he said. It has gone from a single positive case Feb. 5 to more than 33 positive cases as of Thursday, Dannenhoffer said.
He did not name the care facility. It did not appear in the state's weekly outbreak report Wednesday, which often has a time lag for reporting.
So far, that outbreak has not been linked to any hospitalizations or deaths, he said.
The COVID-19 vaccine was offered to staff members and patients at the facility. Ninety percent of those who chose to be vaccinated were protected from contracting the virus, he said.
"This is proof that the vaccine works. If you are a front line caregiver and are eligible for the vaccine, please get it!" Dannehoffer said.
He said he's also seen an increase in the cases connected to schools, churches, parties and travel. The school cases amount to 44% of the current outbreaks.
A few have also been workplace outbreaks. No large outbreaks have been related to gyms, restaurants or bars.
All were related to people failing to keep social distance and wear masks, he said.
No new deaths were reported Thursday.
Twelve county residents are hospitalized with the illness, nine locally and three out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 227 people with COVID-19 who are in isolation, as well as another 460 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 62 new cases and 12 new deaths.
Statewide, 623,909 vaccinations have been given. Of those, 7,512 have been given in Douglas County, according to the health authority.
Douglas County is STILL the WORST county in Oregon for vaccinating its residents. ONLY 7,512 of Douglas County’s 112,251 residents have been vaccinated. This is a mere 6.7% of Douglas County residents compared to Oregon’s average of 10.8% residents vaccinated. No county has vaccinated a lower percentage of its residents than Douglas County.
Below is the updated percentage of residents vaccinated in each Oregon County today according to the Oregon Health Authority.
COUNTY-------------%
Wheeler----------28.16
Deschutes--------15.20
Polk----------------13.66
Wallowa---------13.54
Benton-----------13.40
Harney-----------13.30
Sherman---------12.70
Hood River------12.37
Multnomah-----11.51
Jefferson--------11.30
Lincoln-----------11.23
Wasco-----------10.90
OREGON--------10.80
Lake--------------10.67
Marion----------10.61
Lane---------------9.78
Jackson-----------9.77
Crook--------------9.76
Clackamas-------9.71
Klamath----------9.71
Linn----------------9.58
Washington-----9.44
Baker--------------9.36
Yamhill-----------9.19
Tillamook--------8.78
Grant--------------8.74
Gilliam------------8.69
Union-------------8.67
Clatsop-----------8.51
Curry--------------8.30
Morrow-----------7.82
Malhuer----------7.80
Coos---------------7.65
Josephine--------7.35
Umatilla----------7.05
Columbia---------7.02
Douglas-----------6.69*********
Our County Commissioners untruthfully claim low supply of vaccine is the reason for Douglas County’s slow vaccine roll-out to its residents. If so, ask yourself why vaccine supply is NOT an issue for the rest of Oregon, with some counties having vaccinated many much higher percentages of their residents. Moreover, the CDC (below link) indicates 831,350 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Oregon. Oregon has enough to vaccinate 19.7% of all Oregon residents. But Only 623,907 doses have been administered to date. This means Oregon has 207,443 vaccine doses that have NOT been administered. That’s an average of 5,762 doses sitting on the shelf in EVERY Oregon County that have yet to be administered.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
44 cases today and 116 in the last three days. If we keep going in this direction, businesses will be closed down. If that happens, the fault will lie squarely with the folks who think that a face covering is a sign of tyranny, who think careless social gatherings are more important than keeping business open and people working.
Please use your good sense, stay safe, respect your friends, neighbors and the businesses you frequent. We can turn this around. Right now, all businesses except senior centers and hookah bars can be open. If we carelessly expose ourselves and others to infection, then businesses will be forced to shut down on February 25. Please do your part to keep people working. Wear masks in public, avoid unnecessary travel and social gatherings, wash hands frequently, don't go to work if you have symptoms, and please love yourself and your neighbors.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 267 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 237.9 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 267 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 3,702 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 267 cases by 3,702 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 7.2% today.
A big thank you to all of the anti-maskers. And kudos to our county commissioners for encouraging businesses to open before the pandemic is under control.
A pox on your houses.
