The first case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 has hit the West Coast, and it's right here in Douglas County, Oregon.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer confirmed Tuesday that a Douglas County resident has tested positive for the variant.
"Local Public Health shares in the worry with the CDC, (the Oregon Health Authority) and the entire scientific community, that the COVID-19 variants could be more infectious, perhaps more deadly, and maybe less well controlled by our current vaccine," the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in a press release Tuesday.
Public health officials are also awaiting results of other samples that were sent to the Centers for Disease Control for gene sequence DNA testing for COVID-19 variants.
The Brazilian variant, also known as P.1, became known after it fueled a record-breaking case spike in the city of Manaus in the Amazon. Scientists said it has reinfected people previously immune from having contracted the original virus.
Ten cases have previously been found in America. They were in Alaska, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and Oklahoma.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the case found here was confirmed last night from a swab sent to the CDC for genome sequence testing.
It appears to be related to business travel outside the United States to and from Brazil.
Public health officials fear that an increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources and could lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.
What this means for Douglas County residents is that "rigorous and increased compliance with proven public health recommendations" is essential to limit the virus's spread, the response team said.
Those recommendations include getting the COVID-19 vaccine, physically distancing from others not in your household, wearing masks and face coverings, hand washing properly and frequently, staying home when you are sick, and going into isolation or quarantine if you become infected or are in contact with an infected person.
Douglas County is one of the few counties where local epidemiologists continue to investigate, track and support all local COVID-19 cases. The work is done through the Douglas Public Health Network.
"It is through the continued diligence of the County, DPHN and the Epi-Team staff that we have recognized and corrected discrepancies in the state system, identified anomalies with testing facilities, traced and supported hundreds of residents in isolation and quarantine, and submitted samples to the CDC for variant testing," the response team said.
The response team reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday, of a 91-year-old woman who was diagnosed Feb. 19 and died Sunday.
Twenty-five new cases were reported Tuesday.
TUESDAY’S VACCINE UPDATE
Douglas County moved up to the sixth from last county in Oregon for vaccinating its residents. 12,522 of Douglas County’s 112,251 residents have received their first shot. 11.2% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated compared to Oregon’s average of 15.1%.
Now that Douglas County has the Brazilian variant of the virus, does this mean vaccinations will be too little, too late?
Below is the updated percentage of residents vaccinated with one dose in each Oregon County today and each county’s current risk level.
-----------------------------------------Risk
COUNTY-------------%-------------Level
Wheeler----------31.43----------Lower
Polk----------------19.02----------High
Deschutes--------18.72----------High
Benton------------17.99----------Extreme
Baker--------------16.78----------Lower
Sherman----------16.76----------Lower
Lincoln------------16.60----------Lower
Wallowa----------16.53----------Lower
Jefferson---------16.50-----------Extreme
Hood River-------15.79----------Moderate
Multnomah-----15.65----------High
Harney------------15.22----------Moderate
Lane---------------15.21----------High
OREGON---------15.09
Wasco------------14.95----------Lower
Klamath----------14.87-----------High
Marion-----------14.81----------High
Tillamook-------14.17-----------Lower
Gilliam-----------13.81-----------Lower
Lake---------------13.71----------Moderate
Clackamas------13.54-----------Moderate
Crook-------------13.50----------High
Curry-------------13.46-----------Moderate
Washington----13.43-----------Moderate
Yamhill----------13.41-----------High
Linn---------------13.23-----------Moderate
Jackson----------13.22-----------High
Union------------12.63-----------Moderate
Coos--------------12.41-----------Extreme
Grant-------------12.08-----------Lower
Clatsop----------11.87-----------Lower
Douglas----------11.16-----------Extreme*******
Malhuer---------10.97-----------Moderate
Josephine-------10.44-----------Extreme
Morrow----------10.28----------Moderate
Columbia---------9.74-----------High
Umatilla----------9.60-----------High
CDC (below link) indicates 51,610 vaccine doses were delivered to Oregon since yesterday. A total of 1,293,025 vaccine doses have been delivered to Oregon. Of that, 997,444 doses have been administered. 295,581 doses have not been administered. The most one-day doses administered in Oregon were 33,575 on February 26. This means Oregon has 9 days of vaccine supply left to be administered at its maximum vaccination rate.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
25 new coronavirus cases and 1 DEATH were reported in today’s press release from the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force, bringing Douglas County totals to 2,519 cases and 55 deaths.
Roseburg Veteran Affairs reported 0 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, keeping Roseburg VA totals at 238 cases and 9 deaths. Since yesterday, Roseburg VA reported administering 51 doses of vaccine. Roseburg VA reported 3,838 veterans have been vaccinated with one dose and 1,314 veterans having received both doses of vaccine according to the VA National website link below.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
The Commissioners Response Team reported 301 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 268.2 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen.
