Douglas County will be bumped back up to the high risk category for COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday evening.
The move will end a week-long reprieve, during which the county was labeled moderate risk.
It will return restrictions for businesses like gyms, theaters and restaurants to the level they have been for much of the year.
Statewide, 15 counties that had been labeled extreme risk will be bumped back down to the high risk category on Friday. No counties will remain in the extreme risk category next week.
That’s not necessarily a measure of how many new cases each of those counties has had. Instead, it has to do with the statewide hospital rates. When the seven-day average hospitalization increase drops below 15%, under the current rules, no counties are in extreme risk.
The governor said in a press release, however, that hospitalization numbers are still high and Oregon’s “not out of the woods yet.”
“From the beginning, I have said that returning counties to the Extreme Risk level was about preserving hospital capacity and saving lives,” she said.
“With our statewide hospitalization rate stabilizing, our hospitals should have the capacity to continue treating patients with severe cases of COVID-19 and other serious medical conditions in the coming weeks,” she said.
A total of 24 counties will be in high risk on Friday, four at moderate risk and eight at lower risk.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 10 new cases Tuesday.
Fourteen county residents are hospitalized with the illness five locally and nine out of the area.
South Umpqua School District announced one additional case at Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 105 people who have COVID-19 and are in isolation, as well as another 264 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Aviva Health will hold a vaccination clinic for county residents 16 and older from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.at the Sutherlin Community Center, 105 Willamette St. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled at 541-672-9596.
The Douglas County Tiger Team will host pop-up COVID-19 clinics Wednesday and Thursday this week at the following times and locations:
• 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Scottsburg Rural Fire Station, 33327 Highway 38.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Elkton High School, 739 River Drive.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Timber Valley SKP Park, 800 S. State St., Sutherlin.
No appointments are necessary for the Tiger Team clinics.
All Oregon residents 16 and older are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. In addition to the vaccine clinics, many health care providers and pharmacies are scheduling appointments for vaccines.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center is currently offering vaccine appointments for veterans, VA staff, and spouses and caregivers of veterans. Appointments can be scheduled at 541-440-1000, or online at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
Members of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians can call 541-672-9405 for an appointment, or make an appointment online at cowcreek-nsn.gov/public-health/.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline is at 541-464-6550 and can provide additional information about obtaining a vaccine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 748 new cases and six new deaths Tuesday.
Statewide, 1,870,643 people have received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 1,314,226 have been fully vaccinated, receiving either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Douglas County, 30.1% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 33,785 county residents have received at least one dose and 26,825 have been fully vaccinated.
