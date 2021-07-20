After a brief spike in positive tests for COVID-19 to end last week, the numbers Sunday and Monday leveled off.
However, the county revealed Friday the 86th death in the county due to the coronavirus: a 68-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on June 2 and died July 15.
In Friday’s county recovery report, 17 new cases were reported, with an additional 21 new cases on Saturday. Also Saturday, there was one presumptive positive which had been confirmed, and two other cases that were presumed positive.
Sunday and Monday brought better news, with just seven cases each day. As of Monday, nine county residents were receiving hospital care due to the coronavirus, six locally and three out of the area. In addition, the Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring 130 positive cases in isolation as well as 140 potential contacts in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a similar spike over the weekend with 777 cases and confirmed nine deaths. In its Tuesday report, the authority reported 595 new positive cases and six additional deaths.
Vaccinations are still available throughout Douglas County, and the Douglas County Tiger Team has a series of mobile vaccination clinics planned during the week.
The Tiger Team will be at the Winston Grocery Outlet Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The team will also be at the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival at Millsite Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
There is an additional Tiger Team vaccination clinic which is tentatively scheduled for Thursday at the Linus Oakes Retirement Village, 2665 Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To confirm this clinic is happening, call 541-670-3110 or 541-464-6550.
The Tiger Team clinics are open to anyone 18 or older.
Another unfortunate death, but I’ll wager that this poor woman died of something other than the virus, which exacerbated her condition
