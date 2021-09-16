Eleven Douglas County residents have lost their lives due to complications from COVID-19, and 10 of them were reportedly not vaccinated.
That was the news from the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery team, which also reported 218 new positive and presumptive cases in its Wednesday report.
The county said there were 94 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 124 Wednesday in addition to the 11 deaths.
The one victim who was fully vaccinated was an 86-year-old woman who had tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 10 and died Sept. 1. The deaths of those who were not vaccinated ranged in age from 39 to 89. The median age was 67 years old among the unvaccinated deaths.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 79 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, 55 locally and 24 out of the area, including one receiving specialized care in another state. Of those 79, 72 are reportedly not vaccinated or have not completed a full vaccination sequence.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 19 patients were on ventilators while another 11 were receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. There were 14 patients each in the hospital’s intensive care and progressive care units.
WEEKLY OUTBREAK REPORT
In the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report, four Douglas County businesses have been added to the state’s active outbreak report while another was moved from the authority’s “resolved” category back to “active” status.
Orenco Systems, Inc. in Sutherlin reportedly had 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 according to the OHA, an investigation that began Sept. 7. Evergreen Family Medicine in Roseburg reportedly had 14 total cases, an investigation which began Aug. 16 with the most recent case reported Sept. 4. Caddock Electronics in Glide had 10 cases, investigation starting Sept. 8 with the last reported onset on Aug. 29. C&D Lumber in Riddle also made the active outbreak list with five cases, the most recent reported Aug. 30.
Fred Meyer in Roseburg, which had been considered resolved by the state in last week’s report, was placed back on the active list with four new cases, giving that business a total of nine with the most recent reported Sept. 5.
Roseburg Forest Products saw a slowing down of new active cases on the health authority’s active workplace outbreak list:
- Roseburg Forest Products Dillard plywood, 39 total cases, with the most recent case reported Sept. 6
- Roseburg Forest Products Riddle plywood, 37 cases (no change from the prior reporting period), with the most recent reported Aug. 22
- Roseburg Forest Products Riddle engineered wood, 33 total cases, the most recent reported Sept. 5
- Roseburg Forest Products Dillard lumber, 30 cases (no change from the prior reporting period), most recent Aug. 23.
Costco Wholesale in Roseburg added five new cases (most recent Sept. 4) for a total of 24. The Douglas County Jail had one new reported case for a total of 21. Applebee’s in Roseburg also added one new positive test to bring the restaurant’s total to 10.
Walmart in Roseburg (13, most recent Aug. 30), South River Community Health Center in Winston (9, Aug. 21), UPS shipping center in Green (nine, Aug. 31) and Sherm’s Thunderbird in Roseburg (seven, Aug. 27) saw new added cases.
Two senior care and congregate living facilities saw a significant jump in new coronavirus cases in Douglas County, with The Pines at the Landing in Roseburg adding 18 new cases in the latest reporting period. Chantele’s Loving Touch Memory Care had seven new cases reported.
Riverview Terrace in Roseburg (four new), Rose Haven Nursing Center (three), Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living (three), Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation (two) and the Roseburg VA River House (one) had additional cases reported.
GETTING VACCINATED
There are a number of available resources for those wishing to start or complete a COVID-19 vaccination, including the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6500.
Aviva Health and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians are both offering drive-thru vaccination and testing clinics. The Aviva clinic is located at 4221 NE Stephens St. and is available to anyone ages 12 and older, although those between the ages of 12-14 years old require parental or guardian consent to get the vaccine. The Cow Creek mobile unit is located across from the tribe’s main offices at 2360 NE Stephens St. and is open to anyone 18 and older.
No appointment is needed at either clinic. However, Cow Creek has listed some changes to its testing protocols:
- Effective Monday, the tribal mobile vaccination and testing facility in Roseburg and at its South Clinic in Canyonville will offer tests only between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the last test administered at 12:45 p.m.
- Effective Monday, Sept. 20, all COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered at the public health site at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in the south parking lot. These vaccines will be administered by appointment only and to those 18 and older. An appointment can be made by calling 541-670-2949.
- Effective Oct. 11, testing at both its Roseburg and Canyonville locations will be limited to Cow Creek Health and Wellness Center patients, tribal members, employees of the Cow Creek government offices and affiliated businesses. The Roseburg clinic is located a 2589 NW Edenbower Blvd and the Canyonville clinic at 480 Wartahoo Lane.
Residents living in coastal Douglas County can call the Lower Umpqua Hospital District’s COVID-19 center for vaccine information at 541-271-2175.
Veterans can contact the Roseburg VA Health Care System at 541-440-1000 to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Douglas County Senior Services can help seniors find testing and vaccine resources by calling 541-440-3677.
Covid Conversations with Dr. Dannenhoffer, episode 2. Post 2 hours ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ettqXMgkkP4
100 Douglas County Covid deaths have occurred since June 30, a mere 77 days ago, when Oregon’s Governor turned Covid restriction control over to our Douglas County Commissioners, who claimed in multiple previous letters to the Governor to know better how to better how to “save lives and prevent the continued spread of the virus.”
Douglas County had 84 deaths on June 30 when our Commissioners took over. Today we have 184 deaths and climbing. In those 77 days since they’ve had Covid restriction control, our County Commissioners have finally done ONE thing different to save lives. The Commissioners issued a press release (below link) yesterday proclaiming the “delivery prowess” of Commissioner Boice for having arranging delivery of donated masks to local outlet centers in Douglas County. Rejoice, lives will be saved. After 184 deaths, our County Commissioners have finally done something different to save lives. And it took the power invested in them by our Governor to make that happen.
https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/20171/09-15-21-Commissioners-Receive-PPE-from-SOWIB
Our sheriff won't enforce mandates.
Nationwide, Covid-19 is the leading cause of death of police officers:
"The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said in a recent midyear report that Covid-19 is the leading cause of death for officers nationwide. According to the nonprofit, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 71 officers died of Covid-related causes, more than firearm and traffic-related incidents combined. The number has continued climbing since the report was released, with 133 officers having died of Covid to date this year, the nonprofit said."
https://nleomf.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/2021-Mid-Year-Fatality-Report_FINAL.pdf
We should have a public health department with the power and will to enforce mandates.
Once again, Douglas County reported more Covid deaths Wednesday than ALL other counties in Oregon according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). No county, even those with eight times the population, had more Covid deaths than Douglas County.
Considering 19 of the last 21 Douglas County hospital Covid deaths occurred at Mercy Medical Center where Dr. Powells are two of its Board Members and Douglas County has the highest per capita death rate of all counties in Oregon since August 1, how comfortable are you going to Mercy Hospital knowing they are treating Covid cases with horse dewormer drug ivermectin?
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19Update/DailyDataUpdate
566 Douglas County children under 18-years old have tested positive for Covid between August 1 and September 4 according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). The number of hospitalizations and deaths for children is not provided.
However, that number is forecast to increase with the start of the school year.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19PediatricReport/Demographics
Douglas County had the highest number of per capita Covid cases for EACH of the past four weeks according to Monday’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Report issued by the Oregon Health Authority (below link). No other Oregon county is higher than Douglas County.
And STILL, our County Commissioners do nothing different to save lives.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-County-Metrics.pdf
Vaccinations at retirement homes in Douglas County are near the lowest in Oregon according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). 45% of Douglas County retirement home STAFF is vaccinated. Only Jefferson (33%), Baker (35%), Wheeler (38%) and Grant (41%) Counties are lower.
81% of Douglas County retirement home RESIDENTS are vaccinated. Only Harney (64%), Josephine (71%) and Jefferson (76%) Counties are lower.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/LTCFCOVID-19VaccinationData/WeeklyTrend
I'm aghast about the outbreak at Evergreen Family Medicine. I'm a patient there. The "work" of Dr. Powell in seeding doubts about the seriousness of the pandemic, doubts about the effectiveness of masks, and the virtues of herd immunity and "alternate treatments" (all couched in careful language designed to provide the "plausible deniability" at which the former President was so adept) is irresponsible at best and should be the subject of review by the Medical Board. The first is a link to what Oregon Live labeled his "manifesto," followed by a link to the Oregon Live article that contains the link.
https://www.evergreenfamilymedicine.com/post/state-of-covid-august-2021
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/09/prominent-roseburg-doctor-echoes-skeptics-claims-about-vaccine.html
It's Dr. Powell(s) as in plural. Both Dr. John Powell and Dr. Tim Powell are previous owners of Evergreen, blog misinformation on its website and still manage Evergreen. Keep in mind Evergreen is owned by Mercy Medical Center which is owned by Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and CHI is owned by Common Spirit Health headquartered in Chicago. Both Dr. Powell's are Directors of Mercy. Furthermore, Dr. Tim Powell’s daughter-in-law, Dr. Nancy Powell, is chief of staff at Mercy Medical Center.
In addition to Evergreen and Mercy Hospital, CHI also owns (below link) Centennial Medical Group, Oregon Surgery Center and Linus Oaks retirement home, all in Roseburg. Essentially, one Chicago company controls the majority of Douglas County's medical care and allows the Dr. Powells to publish their misinformation which is killing people in Douglas County.
https://www.catholichealthinitiatives.org/content/dam/chi-national/website/documents/CommonSpirit%20Health%20OHCA%20September%201,%202021.pdf
(psst, it's Doctors Powell) [wink]
NJ: yes. This category of error is one of my pet peeves--in my large menagerie. Do you follow The Angry Grammarian?
No, I don't follow the Angry Grammarian, it's just from hearing it. Attorneys General, Brothers Grimm, etc.. It sounds odd, but of course it does, it's English.
It's time to start a running list -- or maybe two running lists -- of places of businesses in our area that are actively trying to fight the spread of COVID vs. those who are not.
Members of Citizens For Tyranny would be a good place to start the list of "those who are not" businesses in Douglas County. In fact, Citizens for Tyranny member businesses are actively punishing other businesses that try to fight the spread of Covid by complying with mask mandates. You can see on their website at the below link where they are asking people to not eat at Abby's Pizza because Abby's is requiring masks to be worn.
https://www.facebook.com/citizensagainsttyranny.DouglasCounty.OR/
Below is a link to the Douglas County members of Citizens for Tyranny.
https://www.facebook.com/citizensagainsttyranny.DouglasCounty.OR/photos/108017037920195
Below is a link to the Board Members for Citizens For Tyranny.
https://www.facebook.com/citizensagainsttyranny.DouglasCounty.OR/photos/108016997920199
An important, but under-appreciated, fact is that if a higher percentage of the population were vaccinated, then the number of breakthrough infections would be lower, and even fewer vaccinated people would be dying; i.e. it may be that an unvaccinated person was responsible for killing that 87-year old.
An apparent (but unreal) paradox is that, as vaccination rates increase, the proportion of infected people will be the already vaccinated. If everybody is vaccinated, then everyone who gets infected will have been vaccinated.
Vaccination (and mask wearing, distancing, etc) protects everyone. It isn't about you. It isn't about me. It's about all of us.
