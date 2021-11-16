In its first report since Wednesday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 136 new and presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus since Thursday.
In the first of what now will be bi-weekly reports released Monday, there were 17 new and presumptive cases reported to the team Thursday, 60 on Friday, 37 Saturday, 14 Sunday and eight Monday.
Additionally, the county was notified by Oregon Vital Records of five deaths in that period, one by Oregon Vital Records and four by hospice or long-term care facilities. Those who died ranged in age from 83 to 93.
The team, which last week announced that it switching its reporting to Mondays and Thursdays, also has adjusted how it reports deaths of Douglas County residents. The response team receives "delayed" reports of COVID-19-related deaths from vital records, hospice and long-term care facilities and other institutions located out of state.
There were no recent deaths to report Monday, although the county's death toll has climbed to 275.
There are 28 county residents receiving hospital care who are reported positive for the coronavirus, 23 who are reportedly not fully vaccinated. Of the 28, 21 are being cared for locally and seven out of the area.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there was one COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit and four in the progressive care unit. Fifteen percent of all patients currently hospitalized at Mercy are dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.
Douglas County's 7-day Covid positive test rate is back over 11.5% compared to Oregon's 5.7%
