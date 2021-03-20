The amount of positive COVID-19 cases is decreasing and so are the numbers of hospitalized residents and those in isolation in quarantine, according to Saturday's update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
In the last two days there have been a total of 20 new cases, nine on Saturday and 11 cases Friday. There are six Douglas County residents hospitalized, three locally and three out of the area.
The response team said that the decrease in case numbers likely means the county will drop the county back to high risk level, which means restaurants will be able to reopen to indoor dining. An official announcement about the county's risk level will be made Tuesday by Gov. Kate Brown.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 117 people in isolation and 249 people in quarantine throughout the county. Isolation is for confirmed or presumed positive people, while quarantine is for those they have been in direct contact with.
For those planning to get away for spring break, the response team advised to avoid crowded destinations with lifted restrictions.
"Getting on a plane to travel to an enormous gathering or party where tons of other people are flying from all over the place is a bad idea, that could lead to the spread of the virus,” Dr. Aaron Carroll, a pediatrician at Indiana University School of Medicine, said, according to the update. "And then bringing it back home is even worse."
