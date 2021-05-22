In what could be a troubling trend, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team on Saturday reported 25 new people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new presumptive case, bringing the total number of cases to 3,424.
Saturday’s high number of cases follows 22 new total cases reported on Friday and 89 new cases since Tuesday.
“Once again, we are reporting another high case day with 26 total new cases,” the Response Team said in a news release on Saturday. “We are seeing a definite and concerning spike in new school cases with both school staff and students. And while the new cases are sporadic in their locations, the common denominator is the fact that these cases are from residents that have chosen to not get vaccinated. We encourage you to do everything you can to stay vigilant and help to prevent the spread of this terrible disease.”
Currently, there are 13 Douglas County patients hospitalized with the disease, eight locally and five out of the area. There was also another death reported Saturday, bringing the county death toll from COVID-19 to 73. The deceased was a 58-year-old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 2 and passed away on Friday.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 168 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as another 352 people who are in quarantine because they have come into close contact with someone who has it. That represents a total of 520 local contacts and cases being supported in isolation and quarantine.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone in Douglas County ages 12 and older. The Douglas Public Health Network created the #itsyourturn COVID-19 vaccine campaign to encourage everyone to get their COVID-19. For more information on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine, contact your primary health care provider, call any local pharmacy, talk to your employer or visit DougCoVaccine.com.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported the state has had 198,356 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There were 509 new cases statewide reported Saturday, as well as five new deaths. The state death toll is now 2,618.
Also on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 37,113 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 21,756 doses were administered on Friday and 15,357 were administered on previous days. but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
The seven-day running average is now 30,551 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,735,652 vaccine doses, which includes: 2,071,311 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,531,061 first and second doses of Moderna; 131,572 single doses of Johnson & Johnson; and 1,708 doses that were administered, but for which vaccine product information was not specified.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. The Oregon Health Authority has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System.
The latest vaccination numbers come after the announcement by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday that Oregon will offer lottery prizes, including up to $1 million, for Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19.
The incentive strategy to increase vaccinations in the state is part of “Take Your Shot Oregon” campaign, offering a number of financial prizes for any Oregon resident age 12 or older who is at least partially vaccinated by June 27.
“If you’ve been waiting to get a vaccine, or if you just haven’t gotten around to it yet, we’re going to give you an extra incentive,” Brown said. “How about a chance to win a million dollars?
“Take your shot, Oregon. Roll up your sleeves and get a chance to change your life.”
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 258, which is 27 fewer than Friday. There are 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,162, which is an 8.2% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 342.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Donovan Brink contributed to this story.
(2) comments
Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday lottery prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. All residents 18 and older who’ve received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by June 27 will be entered into the “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery for a $1.0 million prize.
Also, all resident children between the ages 12 to 17 who have had at least one shot will be eligible to win one of five $100,000 contributions to Oregon College Savings Plan accounts in their names -- money that can be used for college or trade schools.
Also, one resident from each of Oregon's 36 counties will receive a $10,000 prize.
All residents must have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by June 27 to be entered in “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery which will be held on June 28.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/05/how-to-enter-oregons-1-million-vaccination-lottery.html
Judge denies group of businesses seeking block on Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID restrictions.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/05/judge-denies-group-of-businesses-seeking-block-on-gov-kate-browns-covid-restrictions.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.