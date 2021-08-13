Douglas County reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 144 new cases on Friday.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer confirmed the deaths of two more Douglas County residents related to COVID-19.
The death of a 61-year-old woman who died Wednesday and 79-year-old man who died Thursday mark the 100th and 101st death in Douglas County since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.
The county reports that 47 Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 cases, 41 locally and six out of the area. Of the patients hospitalized locally, 43 have not been vaccinated. Eleven require ventilators and 11 are in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of locally hospitalized patients is 58, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 team.
Currently the Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 1,133 cases in isolation, as well as 383 contacts in quarantine.
A RECORD 821 new Covid cases were reported in Douglas County over the past week. We are averaging over 117 cases per day. But more importantly, 14 Douglas County residents have died over the past 15 days. Douglas County is averaging almost a death per day and you can expect the deaths to increase dramatically over the next couple weeks as people infected at the Douglas County Super Spreader Fair start showing up at Mercy Hospital which is already in crisis.
After our County Commissioners failed miserably to take action to save lives, Governor Brown was forced to implement new mask mandates for inside areas and schools, while also mandating healthcare workers be vaccinated. Meanwhile, our Douglas County Commissioners are now BARRING all county employees from enforcing those mask mandates. While claiming to express “heartfelt condolences” and “sympathy” EVERYTIME someone dies, our County Commissioners’ actions are actually adding to the pandemic death toll.
1,270 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 1,131.4 today, which is much higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
1,270 new coronavirus cases and 5,338 test results have been reported over the past two weeks. Dividing 1,270 cases by 5,338 test results gives Douglas County a RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 23.8% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 705 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD 4,514 new cases and 21 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,765 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate remains at 8.4% today.
There are a RECORD LOW 103 ICU beds and 415 non-ICU beds available throughout Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. There currently are a RECORD 89 Oregonians on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 7 ICU beds and 92 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 125 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. 25 are in ICU. A RECORD 16 are on ventilators. A RECORD 526 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19Update/DailyDataUpdate
The Oregonian published the 16 zip codes in Oregon with exceptionally high case rates and low vaccination rates. Douglas County has 5 of the 16 zip codes that are driving the statewide covid surge.
https://www.oregonlive.com/data/2021/08/these-zip-codes-are-driving-oregons-rampant-surge-in-coronavirus-cases.html
"The county reports that 47 Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 cases, 41 locally and six out of the area. Of the patients hospitalized locally, 43 have not been vaccinated." Wow. 43/41 is certainly a very high proportion.
Whatever the actual number is, I'm certain that vaccines are effective; I mean, not 105% effective, but effective nonetheless.
Would that there were a similarly effective vaccine against anti-vaxx idiocy.
Anti-vaxx idiocy is solving its own problem. Soon there may be far fewer idiots.
Well, sure. But they are going to kill some of the rest of us:
"Right now, Mercy has 43 total COVID patients spread across multiple units in the hospital. 11 of those are being managed in our Intensive Care Unit, and 8 of them are being actively sustained by invasive mechanical airway support. As the need for ventilator equipment increases, and the staffing pool is further stretched and depleted, Mercy’s Life Care Team will be trepedatiously considering the implementation of Crisis Standards of Care. This is when, in public health emergencies and viral pandemics, hospitals are pushed beyond their normal operating standards and are forced to make difficult triaging and allocation decisions. In practical terms, if the trend does not improve, the Life Care Team might be confronted with the painful task of prioritizing treatment, according to who would medically benefit the most from the care being provided."
As of today, the number of patients at Mercy on ventilators has increased from 8 to 11.
Because the commissioners have failed to issue any mandates to help reduce the spread of covid, medical care in Douglas County will now be rationed.
Fortunately for mankind, at a much lower percentage. Darwinism at its best and worst. Happy Friday the 13th.
Heck with case numbers. Why isn't the News-Review reporting 14 Douglas County residents have died from Covid in the last 15 days.
