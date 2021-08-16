A 27-year-old woman has died from complications of the coronavirus, the youngest death of a Douglas County resident since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020.
The death was one of three reported by the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team over the weekend. The woman reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 6 and died Saturday. A 54-year-old woman was diagnosed Aug. 7 and died Saturday, and a 69-year-old man tested positive July 19 and died Saturday.
Douglas County has lost 104 residents due to complications attributed to COVID-19.
"This is a sad reminder that the COVID-19 virus does not differentiate or discriminate who it attacks," the response team said in its Monday report. "COVID-19 does not care who you are, how old you are or what you believe. By far the biggest issue is the fact that the spread of this virus is preventable."
As of Monday, 56 Douglas County residents were hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Of those, 50 are hospitalized locally. CHI Mercy Medical Center had 13 COVID-19 patients on ventilators as of Monday, and 13 are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
There were 141 total positive and presumptive cases reported Saturday, 103 cases Sunday and 167 cases Monday.
The team also announced that due to the extreme spike in local cases, its reports will continue to be released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but will no longer include the number of positive cases in isolation or potential contacts in quarantine.
"At this time, we do not feel the numbers accurately represent the extent of those residents in isolation and quarantine," the team said, noting that the suspension of reporting those numbers is intended to be temporary. "We are hopeful that when this current crisis improves, we will be able to resume reporting (those numbers)."
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will be holding his weekly COVID-19 Q&A on the Douglas Public Health Network's Facebook page Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 4,396 total new cases between Friday and Sunday, as well as 14 deaths.
Hey Dallas Heard . . . wanna put on another show and rip your mask off on the floor of the legislature? Freeman, Boice and what's his name . . . wanna keep keep writing letters to the Governor telling her that COVID is no big deal? You four jokes have blood on your hands.
Oregon’s 2,936th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center.
Oregon’s 2,937th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center.
Oregon’s 2,938th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 29 and died on August 12 at Mercy Medical Center.
And, it's just beginning . . .
Commissioners Chris Boice, Tim Freeman and Tom Kress, and staff and supporters:
These are dire days.
I'd like to suggest that now is the time to go back to daily reports. We are in the worst moments of the pandemic for our county. It is likely to get worse before it gets better. Accurate, daily information can help citizens stay alert while avoiding the anxiety of the unknown.
Your excellent information is buried in dense type and commentary. This fails to grab the attention of casual readers. It's better to start out right away with the number of cases, number hospitalized, people on respirators and deaths. Put it in a headline for the day.
Many people don't enjoy reading. They have a hard time getting through a long report. You may even have to go for shock value in order to grab the readers' attention. This many people are sick, this many are hospitalized, this many are on life support, this many are dead. Get vaccinated, please.
Like that. Then follow it with the dense type and commentary. But aim to make it all simple and easy to read. Ernest Hemingway wrote at the 5th grade level. He won the Nobel Prize. There's no shame in making your daily reports more accessible to people who don't like to read much. It may save some lives.
Thank you for considering this suggestion.
It has been 526 days since Douglas County had its first Covid case on March 8, 2020. Douglas County Commissioners have had Covid restriction control granted to them by the Governor since June 30, which is 48 of those 526 days, or 9.1% of the time.
During our County Commissioners 48 days of Covid restriction control, Douglas County has experienced 36.1% of its new Covid cases (2,243 of 6,209) and 19.2% of its Covid Deaths (20 of 104), with many more deaths expected soon.
Remember, it was our County Commissioners who previously sent MULTIPLE letters to the Governor DEMANDING Covid restriction control because they claimed to know better methods of controlling Covid in Douglas County, though they never actually said what those better methods were. And it wasn’t until after they were granted the control they requested on June 30, that our County Commissioners took their first Covid actions to DISBAND their Coronavirus Task Force on July 9 and BAR all county employees from enforcing Covid restrictions on July 23, neither of which actions helped to reduce Covid cases and if anything, probably led to increased cases.
As far as taking action to reduce Covid cases and deaths in Douglas County, our County Commissioners have done NOTHING with the power they were granted by the Governor. ALL three are horrible elected leaders.
Is the name, "County COVID-19 Recovery Team," intended to be ironic? Or are they using the word "Recovery" as it it used when a rescue operation changes over to an operation where the goal is simply to recover the bodies?
I'm pretty certain the Commissioners have little sense if irony; I suspect the name change is simply a sign of their hubris. Students of Greek tragedy, and John Milton, and empires, will recall how hubris ends.
Can you please correct this? Thank you.
"103 cases Sunday and 167 cases Sunday. "
I can't help but think of the irony right now with how the three kings in the commisoner's office and Heard argued about mandates/restrictions were causing businesses to close and people loosing income from their jobs. This last couple weeks nearly every food establishment here rather its fast food or a major chain restraunt has seen some type of reduced hours. Only open a few days a week, closed early in the evening, or in one or two places I've seen driving to work, just flat out not opened at all. A couple of these cases with the places closed was due to several workers testing positive and not being able to come to work, or just flat out people not wanting to work. It almost seems worse to me now than it did when the governor imposed restrictions/mandates........except the governor had no hand in it this time around. Though I'm sure most of the people locally and within our local government will find a way a way to blame her for it.
A RECORD 167 new Covid cases and 3 deaths were reported in Douglas County today. A total of 408 new cases were reported over the weekend, 986 over the past week.
20 Douglas County residents have died (17 in the last 18 days) from Covid since our County Commissioners were delegated the authority by our Governor on June 30 to control Covid restrictions and have literally done NOTHING different to stop deaths from increasing. Sunday marked the death of Douglas County’s youngest Covid victim, a 27-year old woman.
Douglas County is now averaging almost one death per day and you can expect the deaths to increase dramatically over the next couple weeks as hospitals become more overwhelmed. A RECORD 56 Douglas County residents (4 of which are vaccinated) are hospitalized with Covid. A RECORD 50 are hospitalized at Mercy Medical Center, with 13 in intensive care and 13 on ventilators. More can be expected as people infected at the Douglas County Super Spreader Fair and local concert venues start showing up at Mercy Hospital.
County Commissioners gave notice today DPHN is no longer able to effectively trace, isolate and quarantine all Covid cases in Douglas County due to the sheer number of new cases. Though having lost any semblance of control, our County Commissioners STILL have done NOTHING different with the power granted to them from the Governor to enact Covid restrictions in Douglas County.
1,454 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 1,376.4 today, which is higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
1,454 new coronavirus cases and 5,952 test results have been reported over the past two weeks. Dividing 1,454 cases by 5,952 test results gives Douglas County another RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 26.0% today.
A CORRECTION on Douglas County positivity rate. 1,454 new coronavirus cases and 5,602 test results have been reported over the past two weeks. Dividing 1,454 cases by 5,602 test results gives Douglas County a RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 27.6% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 730 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 5,375 new cases and 21 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 4,380 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths over the weekend in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate has risen to 9.7% today.
There are a RECORD LOW 87 ICU beds and A RECORD LOW 340 non-ICU beds available throughout Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. There is currently a RECORD 207 in ICU and a RECORD 113 Oregonians on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 6 ICU beds and 76 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 146 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. A RECORD 35 are in ICU. A RECORD 21 are on ventilators. A RECORD 420 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
Douglas County had nearly 10% of Oregon’s new coronavirus cases over the weekend.
9 of the last 10 Douglas County Covid deaths occurred at Mercy Medical Center. The other lone death occurred at a retirement Home yet to be named.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/2ed03bb
