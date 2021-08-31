The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team announced 426 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus from Saturday to Monday, as well as announcing seven deaths of Douglas County residents due to complications from the illness.
The team said there were 148 positive cases reported Saturday, 92 on Sunday and 186 Monday. Saturday marked a high of 104 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 85 of which were being cared for locally. Of the 19 being cared for out of the area, two remained out-of-state for specialized care not available locally.
As of Monday’s report, 97 county residents were receiving hospital care, 88 of whom were reportedly unvaccinated against the coronavirus. More than 68% of patients at CHI Mercy Medical Center were receiving treatment for symptoms due to COVID-19. Of those, 13 were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, 15 were on ventilators and 19 required the assistance of a CPAP — continuous positive airway pressure — machine.
Six of the seven deaths were reportedly unvaccinated, including a 56-year-old woman who was diagnosed Wednesday and died the same day. Another victim of COVID-19 died Sunday, and the presence of the coronavirus was discovered post-mortem.
Through Monday, there have been 8,643 positive cases of the coronavirus detected by local health officials, and 134 Douglas County have died as a result of COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority announced 5,545 new positive and presumptive cases between Friday and Sunday, as well as 40 deaths, raising the state’s death toll due to COVID-19 to 3,155.
Oregon OSHA sees hundreds of Complaints alleging mask mandate violations. Since the most recent mask mandate began in mid-August, Oregon OSHA said they've received more than 1,000 complaints from residents. In Douglas County, there are currently 59 complaints. Under the Oregon Safe Employment Act and Oregon OSHA's rules, the minimum penalty for a violation is $100. The maximum is $12,675.
https://www.kezi.com/content/news/Oregon-OSHA-investigates-mask-mandate-complaints--575216741.html
Douglas County tallied 12 deaths to COVID-19 last weekend, one-third of Oregon’s total of 40. A county with 2.5% of Oregon’s population had a third of all the fatalities reported to the state.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/09/douglas-county-tallied-12-deaths-to-covid-19-last-weekend-one-third-of-oregons-total-of-40.html
The Counties that saw the highest case counts Tuesday include Multnomah County with 210 new cases, followed by DOUGLAS COUNTY with 178 new cases and Lane County with 170 new cases.
https://katu.com/news/local/oregon-reports-2414-new-coronavirus-cases-43-new-deaths
Douglas County’s emergence as an epicenter of the delta variant outbreak was indelibly illustrated Monday when it reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths, which represented 30% of all deaths tallied over the weekend across the state. That’s a county with 2.5% of Oregon’s population with a third of all the fatalities
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2357907095435/douglas-county-tallied-12-deaths-to-covid-19-last-weekend-one-third-of-oregon-s-total-of-40
On June 30, the Governor gave our County Commissioners EXACTLY what they had demanded for months, the local Covid restriction control they had been asking for. In the face of surging Douglas County Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths, our County Commissioners then proceeded to do… absolutely NOTHING different to save lives in Douglas County. They DIDN’T impose mask mandates. They DIDN’T mandate county employee vaccinations. They DIDN’T limit indoor dining. They did absolutely nothing different to prevent loss of life in our County.
In the two months since our Commissioners took control, Douglas County has now experienced a 121% increase in Covid cases and a 64% increase in deaths. Mercy Hospital is making national headlines because people are dying in their hallways while waiting for hospital rooms to open up. Every day now, our County Commissioners write the same condolences for residents, whose deaths were preventable, never once changing their stance, never once taking an action that might reduce the rapidly growing number of deaths.
You can't mandate all of these restrictions on people. You know, aren't you guys always the ones sayin', "My body, my choice." People do not have to eat out. If they choose to do so, it's THEIR risk, not yours. It's still a free country, and people are still responsible for their choices. It seems rather strange to me that the boom in covid cases came with increasing vaccinations. Hmmmm.....
Are you saying 31 Douglas County residents dead from Covid in the last 13 days was the choice of those 31 people and the many more Douglas County residents who will be dying soon? Do you really believe they really would have made the choices they did knowing they would end up dead?
106 of the 109 current patients in the local hospital with Covid are UNVAXXED.
Hmmmm....
Pregnancy isn't contagious. Covid is. It is rather strange is you haven't figured out that the boom in covid came with the combination of the Delta variant, the unvaccinated taking their masks off when the vaccinated were told to and the the hardest places being hit are those with low vaccination rates. You're not nearly as clever as you think you are.
2 MORE DEATHS were reported today in Douglas County by the Oregon Health Authority (below link), bringing Douglas County’s total Covid deaths to 136. August alone had seen 47 deaths. This comes in addition to 178 new Covid cases reported in Douglas County today.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-08-31-2021-FINAL.pdf
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) tracks the vaccination status of each COUNTY in the United States, including VA Hospitals and Tribal sites, and reports on it daily (below link). According to the CDC, 50.1% of Douglas County’s total population has received their first dose of vaccine today and 43.7% are fully vaccinated.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations-county-view
2,276 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 2,027.6 today, which is more than ten times higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,391 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 9.8% today. Compare this to Douglas County’s positive test rate of 27.0%.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a RECORD 1,192 Covid cases are hospitalized in Oregon today. A RECORD 329 are in ICU and a RECORD 199 are on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon (below link). Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. A RECORD 254 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. 65 are in ICU and a RECORD 50 are on ventilators in Region 3. 371 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19HospitalCapacity/HospitalizationbyRegion
Dr. Dannenhoffer reported on a radio network (below link) that Douglas County had 4 Deaths on Tuesday which is twice as many reported by the state.
https://kqennewsradio.com/2021/08/31/inside-douglas-county-8-31-21/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=inside-douglas-county-8-31-21
Dr. Dannenhoffer said in his radio interview that a RECORD 109 Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized and 106 of the 109 are unvaccinated.
No Covid vaccine, no CARE. Simple!
Over the last month or so when it was announced that Oregon students would have to wear masks when school starts, I saw several people on facebook posting how they were NOT going to send their kid to school with a mask. Most of these were some of the biggest and loudest people I've seen when it comes to protesting anything that they didn't agree with. Ironically enough, I noticed this week when several people were posting "first day of school pictures" several of these same people when they posted pictures you could see their children had a mask on, or had one in their hand to take to school. Hmmm.
In regards to ivermectin, I noticed a couple weeks ago someone was sharing this rather lengthy post from someone that works in Mercy. Not sure what her actual position is, but its clear she was against the vaccine, and I wonder if she'll stay at her job when they're requiring it now or face termination. According to her, Dr Powell is "prescribing ivermectin everyday to people in the county". It gets even more comical when I know this person sometimes writes guest article things for the NR and in one article when they asked various people in different fields of work how they handled life and work during covid, portrayed herself as someone who was concerned about it. Her social media posts along with most of her family sure spoke otherwise. The biggest hypercritical thing was how they portray themselves to all be strong godly Christians, yet post pictures of themselves next to or holding Trump 2024 flags/banners saying "no more bull ****".
That is troubling ... that a medical doctor in Roseburg is actually subscribing Ivermectin.
Dr.Powell claimed as such on his blog which has been screenshotted just in case he decides to delete or edit it.
There have been two previous commentors who claimed their friends were given Ivermecitin by their doctors to treat Covid.
Clamoring for ivermectin, some turn to a pro-Trump telemedicine website
Much as the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine became an unproven remedy for Covid deniers, ivermectin has emerged in recent weeks as a new false cure.
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/covid-trends-ivermectin-are-deadly-distractions-why-can-t-we-ncna1277830
Tim Powells, MD, the CEO of Evergreen Family Practice actually advocates for the use of Ivermectin on his blog.
Not cool.
It is mind boggling that people would be against vaccine and at the same time be willing to take cow de-wormer. These people are sick- and I do not mean COVID-sick.
Hydroxychloroquine has a proven track record in treating covid. You'd have to watch something besides NBC to figure that out. ;)
Hydroxychloroquite does not have a proven track record in treating covid. You'd have to watch something other than Fox News to figure that out.
Now a group of researchers have found suspect data in another influential paper which claimed a Ivermectin caused a 90% reduction in fatality. The paper, published at the end of 2020, has since been withdrawn pending investigation.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02178-2
An actual medical doctor in Roseburg advocates for ingestion of this anti-parasitic for a virus....the CEO of Evergreen Family Practice-Tim Powells, MD.
Fix it, Dr. Powells. Roseburg deserves better. Retract your blog misinformation.
Not only Dr. Tim Powell, but also his brother Dr. John Powell continues to urge people to NOT get vaccinated and instead consider the use of Ivermectin.
https://www.evergreenfamilymedicine.com/post/7-7-21-sincere-inquiry-may-result-in-covid-19-vaccine-hesitancy-transparency-is-required
"Early outpatient treatment works. At Evergreen Family Medicine, we are aggressive in those stratified to be at risk in this early phase. We believe Regeneron, Ivermectin, anticoagulation, and judicious use of steroids and active monitoring is keeping patients out of the hospital."
This quote comes from Tim Powells, MD...CEO of Evergreen Family Practice.
I kid you not. He is advocating for Ivermectin use.
Roseburg deserves better than this.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevensalzberg/2021/08/30/no-ivermectin-cannot-treat-covid-19/?sh=6337ff073c03
To the survivors of those who have died in our county in the last four months...sorry for your loss.
Biden urged taking the vaccine, but many of you laughed. Trump recently urged taking the vaccine at one of his rallies, and most laughed, choosing to not take a clown seriously. Doctors are urging the remaining unvaccinated to talk to their physicians and hopefully take the vaccine -- but more will die. Cheers!
Oregon school superintendent fired after enforcing state mask mandate.
https://www.oregonlive.com/education/2021/08/rural-oregon-school-superintendent-fired-after-enforcing-state-mask-mandate.html
A new study peer-reviewed and published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases found that the delta variant can more than double the risk of hospitalization for unvaccinated people.
“The results suggest that patients with the delta variant had more than two times the risk of hospital admission compared with patients with the alpha variant,” according to the U.K. study. “Emergency care attendance combined with hospital admission was also higher for patients with the delta variant, showing increased use of emergency care services as well as inpatient hospitalization.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/new-study-reveals-the-real-risk-of-the-delta-variant-for-unvaccinated-people/ar-AANWuIB?li=BBnbfcL
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Slams ‘Evil, Self-Serving’ Politicians Focused on Re-Election, Not Saving Lives.
It appears even Mr. Simmons has heard about our Douglas County Commissioners.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/kiss-gene-simmons-slams-evil-self-serving-politicians-focused-on-re-election-not-saving-lives/ar-AANWRXt?li=BBnb7Kz
Douglas County had the HIGHEST number of per capita Covid cases AND Deaths of ALL counties in Oregon for BOTH of the LAST TWO WEEKS according to the Oregon Health Authority Metrics Report (below link) published yesterday. No other county in Oregon had more per capita deaths and cases than Douglas County.
And still, our County Commissioners take no action to save lives.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-County-Metrics.pdf
My nephew is chief medical officers in two counties in Michigan; one is a liberal county and one is conservative. The state government offered support to the counties in the battle to defeat COVID. Guess which county declined to accept the $1.5 million because their Board of Commissioners believes (I won't say thinks) that COVID is a hoax.
Sounds like home.
Imagine: If only there were an easy, safe, rational way to prevent 90% of the hospitalizations and deaths*. And imagine it was free to the users.
I'll bet everybody would be all over that! Until then, it's horse-wormer, aquarium chemicals, tots and pears.
* and, oh, wow! Imagine that these simple measures would reduce R0 to below one, and the pandemic would, in fact, end. Imagine local leaders enforcing measures that would save millions of lives, worldwide.
Imagine.
Imagine all the people/
Livin'....
Peace.
Imagine that the Republicans didn't mostly work on the side of the virus.
"Rather than work with him to vaccinate the country, Biden’s Republican opposition has, with only a few exceptions, done everything in its power to politicize the vaccine and make refusal to cooperate a test of partisan loyalty. The party is, for all practical purposes, pro-Covid. If it’s sincere, it is monstrous. And if it’s not, it is an unbelievably cynical and nihilistic strategy. Unfortunately for both Biden and the country, it appears to be working."
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/31/opinion/republicans-anti-vax-covid.html
And next year, just in time for the mid-term elections, these same Republican Congress members will be advertising how badly Biden and the Dem Congress failed at saving lives. It's their way. The idiocy of it is that they're killing their voters. The brainwashed will allow their family name and "heritage" to die out. That too must be their way.
At Washington Post, this headline: " How right-wing media and social isolation lead people to eat horse paste."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/08/31/how-right-wing-media-social-isolation-lead-people-eat-horse-paste/
