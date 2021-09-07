The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 78 new cases of the coronavirus, the first time the county has seen double-digit positive and presumptive cases since Aug. 29, when there were 92 such cases.
There were three deaths of county residents due to COVID-19 complications reported over the weekend. A 68-year-old man who was diagnosed Aug. 22 reportedly died Thursday. He was unvaccinated, according to the Douglas Public Health Network.
A 54-year-old unvaccinated man died Friday, as did a fully vaccinated 62-year-old woman.
As of Monday, 77 Douglas County residents were receiving local hospital care to treat their symptoms, while 33 were being treated out of the area. Eighteen patients were being cared for in CHI Mercy Medical Center’s intensive care unit while another 16 were in the progressive care unit. Mercy was utilizing 20 ventilators, while another 14 patients were receiving breathing assistance from non-invasive ventilation.
The county’s COVID-19 recovery team reported 149 new positive and presumptive cases Saturday and 128 Sunday.
There are a number of available resources for those wishing to start or complete a COVID-19 vaccination, including the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6500.
Aviva Health and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians are both offering drive-thru vaccination and testing clinics. The Aviva clinic is located at 4221 NE Stephens St. and is available to anyone ages 12 and older, although those between the ages of 12-14 years old require parental or guardian consent to get the vaccine. The Cow Creek mobile unit is located across from the tribe’s main offices at 2360 NE Stephens St. and is open to anyone 18 and older.
No appointment is needed at either clinic.
Residents living in coastal Douglas County can call the Lower Umpqua Hospital District’s COVID-19 center for vaccine information at 541-271-2175.
Veterans can contact the Roseburg VA Health Care System at 541-440-1000 to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Douglas County Senior Services can help seniors find testing and vaccine resources by calling 541-440-3677.
(8) comments
There were 123 Covid cases for children under 18 in Douglas County last week. Douglas County was the 3rd highest county in the state for per capita pediatric cases, led only by Wallowa County with 13 cases and Harney County with 11 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link).
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19PediatricReport/Demographics
5 more deaths were reported in Douglas County today by the Oregon Health Authority, bringing Douglas County's total to 154 deaths.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-09-07-2021-FINAL.pdf
Douglas County leads Oregon for per capita cases AND DEATHS for the 3rd week in a row. Douglas County reported 421 new Covid cases and 9 deaths over the 3-day holiday weekend according to the Oregon Health Authority. No other county has higher cases or deaths than Douglas County.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-09-07-2021-FINAL.pdf
Oregon had 5,776 cases and 54 deaths over those same three days.
I had to go to Lowe's on Saturday and I was blown away by the number of folks not wearing masks. Sadly for those folks working at Mercy, I don't see a respite any time soon.
Out-of-State (fully vaccinated) family members stayed with us over the holiday weekend. They were curious about Oregon's Covid response. We took them to Sherms and Home Depot. They were a little shook up that less than half of the people entering and in the stores were masked. Stores heavily enforce mask mandates where they come from.
I will be curious to get their feedback on other locations as they drive up the coast to Seattle.
Less than a month ago (44 deaths ago), Douglas County finally began releasing the vaccination status of Douglas County residents who died.
------------------Vaccinated-----Unvaccinated
Deaths-------------12------------------32
% of Deaths-----27.3----------------72.7
Average Age----75.1----------------63.6
Idaho public health leaders announced Tuesday that they activated “crisis standards of care” allowing health care rationing for the state's northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/idaho-hospitals-begin-rationing-health-care-amid-covid-surge/ar-AAObKSf
Note to Winston School District Board Members.
Israel, once a front-runner in the global race to move on from Covid-19, is now one of the world’s biggest pandemic hot spots. The world leader in Covid vaccinations, Israel peaked at 61% vaccinated because of vaccine hesitancy from Orthodox Jewish and Arab communities. Infections jumped because of the prevalence of cases among the unvaccinated, especially children. The highest rate of new cases in recent weeks is among children under the age of 12, according to Ran Balicer, chair of the expert advisory panel to the government.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/israel-s-covid-surge-shows-the-world-what-s-coming-next/ar-AAObmmF
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.