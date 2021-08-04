Douglas County's COVID-19 Recovery Team revealed some grim news on Monday, reporting 134 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, as well as four deaths of county residents as a result of the illness.
The county reported 67 new positive and four presumptive cases Saturday, 23 positive and one presumptive on Sunday and 38 positive and one presumptive on Monday.
The four deaths raised the county's toll 91.
The news wasn't any better statewide, as the Oregon Health Authority announced 2,056 new positive and presumptive cases between Friday and Sunday, and 1,575 new positive and presumptive cases as of midnight Monday.
The state also reported 14 deaths, raising the death toll in Oregon to 2,872.
As of Monday, there were 27 county residents hospitalized with the illness, 22 being cared for locally and five out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring an unprecedented total of 900 total patients either who have tested positive and are in isolation (421) or potential contacts who are in quarantine (479).
Aviva Health and the Douglas County Tiger Team will both be at the Douglas County Fair all week offering free vaccinations for those who are eligible. Anyone age 12 and older can get vaccinated through Aviva, although those ages 12-14 will need the consent of a parent or guardian. Tiger Team vaccinations are available to anyone 18 or older.
(5) comments
A couple of interesting articles off the newsfeed today. With the decision to vaccinate or not, see how Covid looks in an x-ray between getting it after vaccination (about 1% of vaccinated have breakthrough infections), and those who have become infected and have not been vaccinated: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/x-rays-show-difference-covid-210338837.html
For whatever the reason, the number of Covid deaths may very well be under-counted: https://www.yahoo.com/news/missouri-county-coroner-removed-covid-110916037.html
Douglas County had an all-time record 378 new Covid cases last week This comes one month after the Governor delegated Covid restriction control to individual County Commissioners. Individual counties now have the power to enforce Covid restrictions. In response, Douglas County’s Commissioners immediately disbanded their Covid Task Force and reduced daily data reporting to 3 per week. On June 23, Commissioners “barred all county employees and agencies from helping to enforce COVID-19 pandemic closures or other state directives.” One month after Commissioners received the control they demanded, Douglas County has now broken all-time records for Covid cases, case rate, positivity and hospitalizations (deaths lag by 2 weeks).
After sending multiple letters to the Governor demanding Covid control, our Commissioners now claim they are unable to do anything. A county spokesman said on July 27, “Douglas County is in a tough position because it doesn’t have the same enforcement mechanism as the state.” Apparently they didn’t think about that before demanding control.
Douglas County Commissioners have been granted the authority to take action to reduce Covid transmission. Commissioners could: declare a state of emergency; mandate county employees and contractors be vaccinated or get frequent testing; reveal their own vaccination status and get vaccinated in public if they are currently not vaccinated; publicly condemn anti-vax misinformation promoted by Dallas Heard, Citizens against Tyranny and others; mandate mask wearing or vaccine passports in county buildings, properties and the future County Fair superspreader event; mandate face coverings in public; re-close county offices, courthouse, parks, and boat ramps; close bars and restaurants to indoor dining; limit church and public gatherings to 5 people. What are they waiting for? How many deaths will it take?
Courts have held individual freedoms are not absolute—it is balanced against compelling public health necessities. It’s time for the people elected as our leaders to show leadership.
[thumbup]
The Sturgis Motorcycle Super Spreader Rally begins Friday.
Douglas County is now reporting 7 Covid deaths over the past six days with 91 new cases just yesterday. Bring on the Douglas County Super Spreader Fair.
