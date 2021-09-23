Douglas County's death toll related to COVID-19 has risen to 195 as the county reported seven such deaths in its Wednesday report.
Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday and another five Wednesday. Of the seven deaths, six were reportedly not vaccinated and just one was partially vaccinated. Those who died ranged in age from 54-84, with six men and one woman.
There were 90 new positive and presumptive cases reported Tuesday as leftover test results from over the weekend were tabulated. Wednesday saw 42 new positive and presumptive cases.
As of Wednesday, 79 Douglas County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19, 57 locally and 22 out of the area, including one who is receiving specialized care in another state. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 47% of all patients at the hospital are dealing with COVID-19-related symptoms.
Of the 79 hospitalized, 73 are reportedly either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. At Mercy, 17 patients are on ventilators and another eight are receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. There are 12 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and 14 in the progressive care unit.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team also announced Wednesday that the county's vaccination rate — combining numbers provided by the Oregon Health Authority as well as federal agencies — had reached 63.3% for all residents age 16 and older who are at least partially vaccinated. The percentage of those 18 or older who are fully vaccinated was 55%. For the entire county population eligible for vaccination — which is everyone age 12 or older — 46% are fully vaccinated.
GETTING VACCINATED
There are a number of available resources for those wishing to start or complete a COVID-19 vaccination, including the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6500.
Aviva Health and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians are both offering drive-thru vaccination and testing clinics. The Aviva clinic is located at 4221 NE Stephens St. and is available to anyone ages 12 and older, although those between the ages of 12-14 years old require parental or guardian consent to get the vaccine. The Cow Creek mobile unit is located across from the tribe’s main offices at 2360 NE Stephens St. and is open to anyone 18 and older.
No appointment is needed at either clinic. However, Cow Creek has listed some changes to its testing protocols:
- Effective Monday, all COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered at the public health site at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in the south parking lot. These vaccines will be administered by appointment only and to those 18 and older. An appointment can be made by calling 541-670-2949.
- Effective Oct. 11, testing at both its Roseburg and Canyonville locations will be limited to Cow Creek Health and Wellness Center patients, tribal members, employees of the Cow Creek government offices and affiliated businesses. The Roseburg clinic is located a 2589 NW Edenbower Blvd and the Canyonville clinic at 480 Wartahoo Lane.
Residents living in coastal Douglas County can call the Lower Umpqua Hospital District’s COVID-19 center for vaccine information at 541-271-2175.
Veterans can contact the Roseburg VA Health Care System at 541-440-1000 to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Douglas County Senior Services can help seniors find testing and vaccine resources by calling 541-440-3677.
(3) comments
And the very next headline reads..."Aviva Health discontinues pre-ER triage as daily COVID-19 cases slow....
Anti maskers in all of their silliness on display.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1440756661098930185
Oh, boy! I read somewhere else that "acting up" at local school board meetings and other local processes is the new strategy for the extreme right. Kooks make strange bedfellows.
