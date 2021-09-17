COVID-19 update graphic
NOAH RIPLEY/The News-Review

The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported a combined 123 positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus and one death in its Friday report.

According to the Douglas Public Health Network, there were 72 patients who returned positive tests Thursday, and it was announced a 78-year-old man who was partially vaccinated had died Wednesday, marking the county's 185th COVID-19-related death.

Friday, the county reported 51 positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19. There were 81 county residents hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus: 56 locally, 25 out of the area and one out-of-state receiving specialized care.

CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg reported that among its COVID-19-positive patients, 23 were on ventilators and another eight were receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. Fifteen patients occupied beds in the hospital's intensive care unit and 12 were housed in the progressive care unit. Of all of Mercy's patients, 43% are COVID-19 cases.

Of the 81 county residents hospitalized, the health network stated that 73 were not fully vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 95 county residents who have died have been identified as being infected with the coronavirus, more than half of the deaths the county has reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Of the 46 deaths reported thus far in September, only five were fully vaccinated.

Douglas County's current vaccination rate among all residents age 16 and older is at 62.7%, while the rate of those 18 and older who are fully vaccinated — meaning they have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — is 53%. 

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
2

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(9) comments

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Good. This trend is our friend.

I commented on another thread that we may be seeing exponential decay.

Nationally, by county, Covid disease and death are closely associated with Trump voters:

https://acasignups.net/21/09/17/time-check-covid-redblue-divide-again

https://thewhyaxis.substack.com/p/gop-covid-policy-is-killing-gop-voters

And Douglas County's numbers are pretty much in line with the correlation.

Report Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

This can't be: "Douglas County's current vaccination rate among all residents age 16 and older is at 62.7%, while the rate of those 18 and older who are fully vaccinated — meaning they have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — is 53%. "

16&17 year olds make up about 5.5% of the population. You'd need vaccinate about 200% of them to achieve the number stated, right?

Report Add Reply
Mike
Mike

Only 6 Counties in Oregon reported more Covid Cases for children last week than Douglas County. Children under the age of 18-years represent over 10% of Douglas County Covid cases for each of the last six weeks according to the Oregon Health Authority Pediatric Report (below link). Below are the total cases and child cases reported in Douglas County.

Week---------------------Total-------Child

Ending-------------------Cases------Cases

September 11-----------854--------112-------13.1%

September 4----------1,006--------107-------10.6%

August 28--------------1,150--------128-------11.1%

August 21--------------1,274--------151-------11.9%

August 14-----------------853-------125-------14.7%

August 7-------------------487---------39--------8.0%

Unfortunately, the OHA does not provided the number of children hospitalized or died.

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19PediatricReport/Demographics?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Report Add Reply
Mike
Mike

The per capita number of Hispanic and American Indian Children in Oregon that have tested positive for Covid is approximately 3 times greater than white children.

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19PediatricReport/Demographics?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Report Add Reply
Mike
Mike

I'm having a hard time making sense of these child Covid case numbers. While Douglas County is regularly reporting over 100 child Covid cases per week, the Oregon Health Authority is regularly reporting schools are seeing less than 10 child Covid cases per week in the OHA Outbreak Report.

If there are 100 child Covid cases per week in Douglas County, I would expect the school Outbreak Report to validate that number. I would also expect a huge increase in quarantined children who came in contact with the 100 child Covid cases per week while at school. But we are not seeing that.

The only way it makes sense to me is if the vast majority of child Covid cases are NOT attending schools and therefore don't get counted in the Outbreak Report. Any other explanations?

Report Add Reply
Mike
Mike

Included in today's press release but omitted from this article;

For the percent of the ENTIRE population who are fully vaccinated (as calculated by the CDC), Douglas County is currently at 45% fully vaccinated.”

Report Add Reply
Mike
Mike

The News-Review published a column with no author in yesterday’s paper (delivered only, not on-line) describing in detail how people can get around vaccine mandates. The title of the article is “Religious exceptions to vaccination easy to get.” Every Douglas County anti-vaxxer is sure to have followed the News-Review's detailed directions.

Afterwards, the News-Review went so far as to change the title in the e-edition in an attempt to cover their tracks by declaring it to be an editorial (no author given) with a new title that says, “Religious exception to vaccination has a disappointing threshold.” The guilt must have weighted heavily.

Report Add Reply
mworden
mworden

https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/editorials/as_others_see_it/editorial-religious-exception-to-vaccination-has-a-disappointing-threshold/article_dfe56941-df03-5168-ad0f-43b2b4033696.html

Report Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Arrrrrrrrh, back atcha.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.