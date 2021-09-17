The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported a combined 123 positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus and one death in its Friday report.
According to the Douglas Public Health Network, there were 72 patients who returned positive tests Thursday, and it was announced a 78-year-old man who was partially vaccinated had died Wednesday, marking the county's 185th COVID-19-related death.
Friday, the county reported 51 positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19. There were 81 county residents hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus: 56 locally, 25 out of the area and one out-of-state receiving specialized care.
CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg reported that among its COVID-19-positive patients, 23 were on ventilators and another eight were receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. Fifteen patients occupied beds in the hospital's intensive care unit and 12 were housed in the progressive care unit. Of all of Mercy's patients, 43% are COVID-19 cases.
Of the 81 county residents hospitalized, the health network stated that 73 were not fully vaccinated.
Since Aug. 1, 95 county residents who have died have been identified as being infected with the coronavirus, more than half of the deaths the county has reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Of the 46 deaths reported thus far in September, only five were fully vaccinated.
Douglas County's current vaccination rate among all residents age 16 and older is at 62.7%, while the rate of those 18 and older who are fully vaccinated — meaning they have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — is 53%.
(9) comments
Good. This trend is our friend.
I commented on another thread that we may be seeing exponential decay.
Nationally, by county, Covid disease and death are closely associated with Trump voters:
https://acasignups.net/21/09/17/time-check-covid-redblue-divide-again
https://thewhyaxis.substack.com/p/gop-covid-policy-is-killing-gop-voters
And Douglas County's numbers are pretty much in line with the correlation.
This can't be: "Douglas County's current vaccination rate among all residents age 16 and older is at 62.7%, while the rate of those 18 and older who are fully vaccinated — meaning they have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — is 53%. "
16&17 year olds make up about 5.5% of the population. You'd need vaccinate about 200% of them to achieve the number stated, right?
Only 6 Counties in Oregon reported more Covid Cases for children last week than Douglas County. Children under the age of 18-years represent over 10% of Douglas County Covid cases for each of the last six weeks according to the Oregon Health Authority Pediatric Report (below link). Below are the total cases and child cases reported in Douglas County.
Week---------------------Total-------Child
Ending-------------------Cases------Cases
September 11-----------854--------112-------13.1%
September 4----------1,006--------107-------10.6%
August 28--------------1,150--------128-------11.1%
August 21--------------1,274--------151-------11.9%
August 14-----------------853-------125-------14.7%
August 7-------------------487---------39--------8.0%
Unfortunately, the OHA does not provided the number of children hospitalized or died.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19PediatricReport/Demographics?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
The per capita number of Hispanic and American Indian Children in Oregon that have tested positive for Covid is approximately 3 times greater than white children.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19PediatricReport/Demographics?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
I'm having a hard time making sense of these child Covid case numbers. While Douglas County is regularly reporting over 100 child Covid cases per week, the Oregon Health Authority is regularly reporting schools are seeing less than 10 child Covid cases per week in the OHA Outbreak Report.
If there are 100 child Covid cases per week in Douglas County, I would expect the school Outbreak Report to validate that number. I would also expect a huge increase in quarantined children who came in contact with the 100 child Covid cases per week while at school. But we are not seeing that.
The only way it makes sense to me is if the vast majority of child Covid cases are NOT attending schools and therefore don't get counted in the Outbreak Report. Any other explanations?
Included in today's press release but omitted from this article;
For the percent of the ENTIRE population who are fully vaccinated (as calculated by the CDC), Douglas County is currently at 45% fully vaccinated.”
The News-Review published a column with no author in yesterday’s paper (delivered only, not on-line) describing in detail how people can get around vaccine mandates. The title of the article is “Religious exceptions to vaccination easy to get.” Every Douglas County anti-vaxxer is sure to have followed the News-Review's detailed directions.
Afterwards, the News-Review went so far as to change the title in the e-edition in an attempt to cover their tracks by declaring it to be an editorial (no author given) with a new title that says, “Religious exception to vaccination has a disappointing threshold.” The guilt must have weighted heavily.
https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/editorials/as_others_see_it/editorial-religious-exception-to-vaccination-has-a-disappointing-threshold/article_dfe56941-df03-5168-ad0f-43b2b4033696.html
Arrrrrrrrh, back atcha.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.