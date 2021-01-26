The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported two new deaths Sunday.
A 66-year-old man who died Wednesday was confirmed positive for COVID-19 post-mortem Saturday.
An 82-year-old man was diagnosed Jan. 13 and died Saturday.
The response team reported 11 new cases Sunday and 24 new cases Monday.
Eighth grade students at Winston Middle School will be working on school work in Google classroom this week, following a positive COVID-19 test.
Winston Middle School Principal David Welker said Sunday that the school was notified by Douglas Public Health Network about the positive test. Students in eighth grade are asked to quarantine for 10 days and monitor symptoms for 14 days.
Both seventh and eighth graders attend Winston Middle School, but the seventh graders and staff members were allowed to continue school on-site.
The 10-day quarantine guidelines follow the latest state guidelines, which state, “Although a 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others, close contacts who have not developed any symptoms may consider ending quarantine after 10 days without any testing, or after 7 days with a negative result on a COVID-19 viral test collected within 48 hours before ending quarantine.”
Eighth grade students may return to on-site learning on Feb. 1. These students should not be at school for any reason, including open gym.
The county’s first mass vaccination event on Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds led to 753 county residents in group 1a receiving their vaccines. Group 1a includes health care workers, first responders and staff and residents in nursing homes.
The COVID-19 response team said it hopes to hold similar events for eligible populations as vaccines become available. So far, though, demand has exceeded supply, according to the response team.
K-12 teachers and staff, early learning workers and child care providers became eligible for vaccines Monday.
The next group to become eligible will be seniors 80 or older, the week of Feb. 7. Seniors 75 and older become eligible the week of Feb. 14. Seniors 70 and older become eligible Feb. 21 and seniors 65 and older become eligible Feb. 28.
Statewide, there are about 105,000 educators and 795,000 seniors 65 and older. There are approximately 2,900 public school employees in Douglas County.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a Facebook Live session Friday that 42 organizations, including clinics like Aviva Health and Evergreen, have signed up to be vaccinators. He said he hoped most seniors would be able to obtain vaccinations through their regular doctors as they became eligible.
So far, 308,051 vaccinations have been given in Oregon, 3,451 of them in Douglas County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Local Public Health had received 1,900 vaccines as of Monday and had deployed all of them to local vaccinators. Those numbers don’t include sites that received vaccines directly from the federal or state government, like the Roseburg VA Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and nursing home facilities.
For more information about getting vaccines or volunteering to give them, email vaccines@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center is setting up appointments for veteran patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To qualify for the current round of COVID-19 vaccinations at the VA, veterans must be 75 or older, or be homeless, or be frontline essential workers, hemodialysis or organ transplant patients, or chemotherapy patients receiving care at a clinic or hospital. For more information, call 541-440-1000 or reach out to your primary care team.
Eleven Douglas County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, nine locally and two out of the area.
Statewide, 435 new cases were reported Monday and two new deaths.
Douglas County is the 2nd worse County in Oregon for vaccinating its residents. Only 3,143 residents of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated. That is a mere 3.2% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated since first receiving the vaccine 41 days ago. The Oregon average is 7.7%.
Only Columbia County (3.1%) has vaccinated a lower percentage of their resident than Douglas County. Below is the percentage of residents vaccinated in each Oregon County today according to the Oregon Health Authority.
COUNTY----------%
Wheeler-------19.68
Harney----------9.84
Polk--------------9.52
Deschutes------9.32
Wallowa--------8.64
Sherman--------8.58
Lincoln----------7.96
Marion----------7.92
Lake--------------7.56
Jackson----------7.23
Hood-------------6.98
Multnomah----6.87
Wasco-----------6.66
Benton----------6.59
Klamath---------5.94
Jefferson--------5.92
Clackamas------5.68
Lane--------------5.51
Clatsop----------5.37
Josephine-------5.36
Coos--------------5.18
Washington----5.18
Yamhill----------5.10
Linn---------------4.98
Curry-------------4.95
Union------------4.90
Gilliam-----------4.87
Baker-------------4.79
Crook-------------4.41
Morrow----------4.20
Umatilla---------3.88
Grant-------------3.80
Tillamook-------3.53
Malhuer---------3.47
Douglas----------3.21
Columbia--------3.06
Our County Commissioners like to untruthfully claim low supply of vaccine is the reason for Douglas County’s low vaccination of its residents. If so, why hasn’t supply been an issue for the rest of Oregon that has averaged 7.7% vaccinated compared to Douglas County’s 3.2%. Furthermore, the CDC (below link) indicates 589,200 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Oregon and only 325,472 doses have been administered. That means 263,728 vaccine doses are sitting on shelves collecting dust. Meanwhile, 13 residents have died since the vaccine was first delivered to Douglas County on December 16.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
9 new coronavirus cases and 1 DEATH were reported in today’s press release from the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force. This brings Douglas County totals to 1,811 cases and 47 deaths. Douglas County has had 72 coronavirus cases and 4 deaths in the last week.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 215 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 191.5 today for Douglas County, which is less than the maximum case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 215 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 3,722 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 215 cases by 3,722 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 5.8% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 136 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 1,111 cases and 33 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 768 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 4.2% today.
The Oregon Health Authority tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 13 ICU beds and 113 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. 38 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. 13 are in ICU. There were 59 new coronavirus cases reported in Region 3 today.
I do believe all three of the County Commissioners are elected Republicans as is Heard and Leif. If you've noticed lately, you pretty much have to be a registered moron to be a member of the GOP.
Have you seen the Statewide Resolution? Citing leadership as a concern for our County is a legitimate concern because there are so many Republicans.
"In Oregon, the state Republican Party isn’t just backing former president Donald Trump — its official position falsely claims that the entire episode was a “false flag” operation staged to discredit the GOP and silence Trump’s supporters.
Last week, the state party released a resolution passed by its executive committee that says the supposedly fake operation was meant to undermine Trump and give more power to President Biden, citing websites by John Solomon and the Trump-friendly Epoch Times."
And, surprise, surprise . . . Timber Unity is an AFFINITY Organization to the OREGON GOP. Kinda muckier by the day down there in their swamp.
About 30 percent of Israelis have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The United States is far behind, with about 6 percent of residents having received a vaccine dose. And the Israelis didn't start their vaccination roll-out until a week after the United States.
The U.S. is averaging 1% of their population vaccinated per week. This compares to 6% per week for Israel and 3.9% per week for the UAE.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/01/25/world/europe/global-vaccination-population-rate.html?campaign_id=9&emc=edit_nn_20210126&instance_id=26410&nl=the-morning®i_id=123329811&segment_id=50262&te=1&user_id=2d9279670974826e45b563123ff09555
The leadership problem has come from the very top, ie, the Trump administration. I have nothing good to say about the leadership of the county commissioners, but I also like to face reality.
The county commissioners have no say in how the VA chooses to administer vaccine. They have no say in how Mercy Hospital chooses to administer vaccine.
Did they receive doses and hold back half in order to administer the second shot? We don't know. But it would be wise to do so, seeing that there is no certainty in what the feds under the Trump administration were going to do.
IF what you say is correct and our County Commissioners had "no say" in how the vaccines are administered, then how is it that MOST other counties coordinated their vaccinations? MOST other counties did so the week of December 16, an important vaccination requirement our Douglas County Commissioners didn't start doing until mid January. Since mid-December, MOST other counties informed eligible residents when and where to get vaccinated. Douglas County WAITED a month to get involved, which is exactly why Douglas County vaccinations are so far behind almost all other counties in Oregon.
Furthermore, below is the statement in the County Commissioner's press release:
"Aviva Health, in cooperation with Douglas Public Health Network (DPHN), the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team (DCCRT), Douglas County, Umpqua
Health Alliance and over 100 volunteers from across the county, held the first mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Douglas County"
Considering the Commissioners oversee both DPHN and DCCRT as their daily press releases have stated multiple times, how do you see that as the Commissioners having "no say?"
Oh, dear. Seriously. I don't know how to explain this to you. CHI Mercy is part of an 18 state, 100+ hospital non-profit medical network worth billions of dollars. The VA hospital is part of a multi-billion dollar healthcare network funded by the federal government. Do you really think they take their marching orders from the likes of Boice and Freeman?
Umpqua Health Alliance provides health care for many Oregon Health Plan patients. Aviva is a large, thriving health clinic. It obtained vaccine for last Saturday's fairgrounds event from Mercy. Yes, health care groups do work together here.
No matter what the commissioners say in press releases and no matter how people interpret them, multi-billion dollar health networks do not take orders from the Douglas County Commissioners.
But that's not your main point. You are making sure that people know that the vaccine roll-out has been messed up. And you're going to keep that up and make sure they know who you hold responsible.
All I ask is that you use the most accurate info available. Aviva and Umpqua Health Alliance are not Mercy and the VA. But Aviva did obtain vaccine through Mercy. Complicated. You see, back about 5 years ago, Tim Freeman made it his personal mission to destroy the large thriving health department here. He succeeded. Aviva, Umpqua Health Network and Adapt took over many functions of the health department. Various groups banded together and created the new non-profit DPHN to oversee certain aspects of public health, such as infectious disease. It organized flu clinics and the like. It had 8 employees. Along came covid, an infectious disease, and DPHN was in charge, with its 8 employees. The county stepped up to the plate and granted them money to hire more staff (which I assume was funneled from the feds to the state to county, but I'm not sure. If someone knows, please join in.)
That's why the commissioners are taking credit for everything. It doesn't mean they run the medical community.
It's also important to understand that the state vaccine dashboard is not reporting in real time. According to Dr. Dannenhoffer, the dashboard reports when the county is allocated vaccine, but it might take 4-5 days for the vaccine to arrive here after allocation. There is a 72 hour grace period allowed to report vaccinations once they take place. At best the state dashboard tells us what's in the pipeline. It does not report in real time how much vaccine is here and how much has been given out. It can be a week behind.
The proper dose is two shots, 3-4 weeks apart. Has the second dose been allocated and is it being held in reservation rather than collecting dust on the shelf?
The Trump admin lied when it said it had another 100 million doses to release. There was no extra vaccine collecting dust on the shelf because the cupboard was bare.
The national roll-out by the Trump administration was a disgrace. if the second shot is not held in reserve locally, there's no guarantee that it's anywhere in the pipeline. This is a real problem.
I'm advocating that people take all these factors into consideration. From the data I have I can say the roll out is too slow, there's not enough vaccine, and this is going to take many months too long. I also conclude that the Douglas County Commissioners have no say in how multi-billion dollar national healthcare networks operate.
Please point to where I said multi-billion dollar health networks take orders from the Commissioners and they run the medical community. You can't, because I never said that. And I'd appreciate you NOT putting words in my mouth that I never said.
What I've said was the Commissioners abdicated their responsibility and duty to protect the health of Douglas County residents by waiting a month to get involved in coordinating vaccinations. Some entity has to identify and coordinate each eligible resident to get vaccinated and schedule their appointment. The Commissioners waited a MONTH before doing so, which may have cost lives.
Geez. So unnecessary. In my first post, I was talking about the VA and Mercy. You know that. You're perfectly capable of understanding what I wrote and so are the other readers of the comment section. People can reach their own conclusions.
mworden, your laydown is about as cogent and spot-on of an explanation I've seen. I wonder if you have connections like I do to some of the folks working this issue.
Mike's MO is to leave implications dangling, let you draw the inference for him, then when called on it say he "never said that" which may be literally true but contextually not. How very Trumpian to parse like that, but oh well. What's next, say we should take his inferences as sarcasm or a joke? Worked in the other DC, why not here.
Anyways, there is no escaping that the state is determining the prioritization and allocation of vaccine. There is no escaping that the allocation was/is not a pure per capita model, yet how they measure the doses given is. No escaping other counties and areas being compared to have hospital systems that are stepping up, helping carry the load. Have direct support from the National Guard to pull off large vaccination events.
Copying and pasting the same thing multiple times, across multiple articles, is "comment carpet bombing". This tactic may be cathartic for the poster but sadly just white noise to any of us who seek to find ideas and perspectives to help guide during this crisis.
Hmm, One would think that Mercy's Evergreen clinics would have received the doses. But then, with Powell under the influence of herd immunity since early last spring perhaps Evergreen wishes to opt out of the vaccine altogether.
Douglas County doesn't have a vaccine supply problem. Douglas County has a leadership problem.
Douglas County received 1,595 dose of vaccine on December 16. According to the Oregon Health Authority, it took nearly a month, until January 12, for Douglas County to inject their first 1,595 doses. Douglas County has received thousands more vaccine doses that sit on shelves collecting dust while our county leadership tries to shift the blame onto the state.
are the county commissioners all blonde?
At least 22 of Douglas County's 46 coronavirus deaths have occurred at Mercy Medical Center.
This makes 100% sense as our largest local hospital (1 of 2, the other being a Critical Access Hospital in Reedsport). Not sure what point you are making here Mike. People are sick, start to get sicker, get admitted to the hospital, some never leave. Or is the point this number is unusually low?
