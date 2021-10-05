The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 74 total new positive coronavirus cases according to reports it received between Saturday and Monday.
According to the team’s Monday update, there were 12 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday and 38 Sunday. On Monday, the team reported 34 such cases as well as one death, a 94-year-old woman who died from COVID-19-related complications on Aug. 29. The death was reported to the county Monday. She was not vaccinated.
There are 60 county residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus, down nine from Saturday. The team said 38 county residents are being treated locally and 200 out of the area. Of the 60 hospitalized, 54 are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there are 12 patients on ventilators and 11 receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. The hospital had seven patients in its intensive care unit and six in its progressive care unit. As of Monday, 21% of all patients at Mercy were being treated for COVID-19, down from the 34% which was reported Friday.
(1) comment
This is very good news, indeed. It's local, national, and somewhat international (in most of the developed world)--exponential decay is our friend.
Get vaccinated. Maintain masking and distancing, and we will get to something resembling to our old normal in the near future.
