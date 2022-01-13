The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team is reporting 517 new positive cases and 25 presumptive cases of the coronavirus this week, with the total number of cases to date now surpassing 15,000, according to Wednesday’s report.
This week saw a spike in the number of new daily reported cases, with 205 new positive cases reported on Wednesday. This marks the fourth time since the start of the pandemic that daily case numbers exceeded 200. The last time the county saw numbers creep this high was on Aug. 24, 2021, when 251 cases were reported on a single day during the height of the delta variant surge.
“We are definitely in our next surge of COVID,” the county’s response team said in its weekly report. “As we mentioned before, if there is any good news, it is that the peak of the omicron cases in other parts of the world were short-lived.”
Last week the county predicted an unprecedented surge in the number of daily cases — spanning from 200 to 500 daily cases. With Wednesday’s report indicating the possible beginning of this trend, the county could witness a record-breaking high for the number of reported daily cases.
Hospitalization rates slightly rose from last week with 24 people currently receiving medical care due to complications from coronavirus. Out of the 24, 19 of those people are unvaccinated.
Health officials reported two more deaths over the last week, a 68-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman. While the woman passed away in early December, her long-term care facility notified the Douglas Public Health Network this week. Both individuals were vaccinated.
As case numbers continue to surge due to the omicron variant, Aviva Health is opening a temporary emergency call center in downtown Roseburg. While this space will offer medical assistance to the community in the future, it will first function as an emergency call center to help alleviate demands being placed on local hospitals.
“Like the delta surge, one of our priorities is to protect hospital emergency department and inpatient capacity, so establishing case-management services to effectively link COVID-19 patients to appropriate sources of outpatient care is a priority of ours,” said KC Bolton, the CEO of Aviva Health.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
(4) comments
New cases near record highs AND hospitalizations double in a week and yet no mention of the on-going free vaccination and booster clinic going on next to Roseburg's library. Is it not mentioned because the clinic is being put on by the state?
And how many people have symptoms of COVID, or are asymptomatic, and are not being tested?
One of the CDC, State and local recommendations is if you are mildly symptomatic that you self quarantine under COVID guidelines and not go to the ER, Urgent Care or doctors offices to avoid overwhelming our health care facilities. As most people who get Omicron will be mildly infected (especially if they are vaccinated) -- I would guess that there is significantly more people with COVID than what gets reported through testing. As for the number of asymptomatic infected people? Who knows. How would anyone know other than by making logical assumptions based on rate of spread.
I read yesterday that nationally those who visit the ER for non-pandemic issues, are tested for Covid-et al. 12.5% of them are testing positive for omicron. I can't imagine how that relates to the population of people who don't need an ER visit and would test positive.
