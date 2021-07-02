The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported six new positive cases Wednesday, with 14 county residents hospitalized, 11 locally and three out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring 98 patients with positive tests in isolation as well as 157 potential contacts in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority announced 196 new confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus and four deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority reported no changes in Douglas County in its weekly workplace, senior living and school outbreak reports in its weekly Wednesday update.
Three Roseburg Forest Products plants remained on the workplace outbreak list, with the Dillard plywood plant holding steady at 19 total positive cases of COVID-19, the last onset reported May 15. The Riddle plywood plant stayed at 13 cases (last reported May 26) and the Dillard lumber plant at 14 (June 7.
Additionally, Fred Meyer remained at seven cases (last reported June 1) and VT Industries at six cases (last reported June 5. Meanwhile, Callahan Village Assisted Living still had just three reported cases, the last on June 4.
No Douglas County K-12 schools saw an increase of cases this week, the health authority reported.
Dear News-Review: Would appreciate it greatly if someone updated the graphic below this article to represent today's total of 4000 cases. It's been stuck at the mid-3000 level for quite a while. Thank you.
Douglas County had 8% of all cases reported in Oregon over the past two days despite having only 2.7% of the population.
12 new cases were reported Friday, yesterday.
And another 16 cases today. That's 30 cases in the past two days. Let's see if the News-Review mentions that.
