Douglas County reported a total 487 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases between Aug. 1-7, shattering a record that had been set in late July.
The cases from the past week were 160 more than the previous high in a single week, when the county reported 327 new cases from July 25-31.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team also reported its 95th death related to the coronavirus, a 69-year-old woman who was diagnosed with the illness Aug. 1 and died Friday.
Over the weekend, the team reported 109 new positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 63 on Sunday and 71 on Monday, a total of 242 over the three-day stretch. As of Monday, 38 county residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus, 34 locally and four out of the area.
Additionally, the Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 786 patients who have tested positive and are in isolation, as well as 435 potential contacts in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority posted its report of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, meaning positive test results of people who had completed their two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of the 12,514 cases reported statewide in July, 81% of those cases were among patients who had not yet been vaccinated.
While the median age of breakthrough cases was 51 years, the health authority estimates that 7% (roughly 300) of those were patients living in long-term care facilities or other congregate care settings. While the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spun off into a variety of variants, the two most concerning remain the original B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant and the newer, more disruptive B.1.617.2/AY.2 (delta) variant.
The delta variant is widely believed to be the cause of a nationwide spike in positive tests. First discovered in India, the delta variant has been shown to spread with a higher rate of transmission and can infect those who have already been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms from the delta variant mirror that of the original COVID-19 virus (fever, cough, aches, loss of taste/smell). While the symptoms may be more intense, they also are reported to have a shorter life span among vaccinated individuals.
Of the 55 COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon during the month of July, 91% of those were unvaccinated.
Also note that we are all (vaccinated or not) going to be stuck wearing masks again.
Angry? Yeah! And rightfully so.
Selfish people. Freedumb people. Get your s__t together.
Note that it's the un-vaccinated people who are filling up all of the hospital and ICU beds, causing burnout among health care workers.
So tell me, Boice and Heard, what do you do when all of the nurses, technicians, etc. just up and quit?
A RECORD BREAKING 130 new coronavirus cases and 1 MORE death were reported in Douglas County on Today by the Oregon Health Authority (below link). Now that we are breaking records daily, Douglas County Commissioners no longer report on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The record of 130 cases breaks the record of 109 cases set just last Saturday. This record has been broken 7 of the last 15 days as cases and deaths continue to surge with our County Commissioners doing NOTHING different.
Douglas County has reported a mind boggling 598 new Covid Cases over the past 7-days. Yet, out County Commissioners appear willing to let people die rather than impose actions that could save lives.
The Commissioners Recovery Team reported 976 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 869.5 today for Douglas County, which is MUCH greater than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
The Commissioners Recovery Team reported 976 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 4,338 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 976 cases by 4,338 test results gives Douglas County a RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 22.5% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD 886 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD 3,279 new cases and 20 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a RECORD 2,333 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths today in Oregon. The previous record was 2,144 cases on December 4. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 8.5% today.
There are a RECORD LOW 104 ICU beds available throughout Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. There currently are a RECORD 74 Oregonians on ventilators. The previous record was 68 on December 14.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 6 ICU beds and 94 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 109 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. A RECORD 27 are in ICU. A RECORD 10 are on ventilators. A RECORD 456 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-08-10-2021-FINAL.pdf
Douglas County's 96th COVID-19 associated death is an 88-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 8 at Mercy Medical Center.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/2ec2c2f
The Oregon Health Authority reported Douglas County had 5,353 cases at midnight last night. This is 130 cases more than 5,223 cases the Commissioners Recovery Team reported at noon yesterday. My point being Douglas County generated its record 130 new cases in JUST 12 HOURS. By noon tomorrow when the Commissioners report again, its possible Tuesday's noon to noon record may increase to over 200. And we haven't even gotten to all of the County Super Spreader Fair cases that have yet to be reported.
Better stock up on toilet paper.
Governor announced that an indoor mask mandate will be reinstated "soon". Boice and Heard have gotta be throwing temper tantrums right about now
At least somebody in leadership is doing something to save lives, no matter how big of a political hit they take.
Mike -- you left out of your timeline the introduction of the COVID-19 variant which is significantly more contagious. The COVID-19 variant timing with a significantly unvaccinated population is the cause and effect. Your embarrassingly simple line of governor control to local control as being the cause and effect lacks a lot -- but sure makes for a good soundbite.
Secondly, I've said this before and I will say it again, the only way to stop this pandemic is better vaccination rates. Additionally, if people were waiting for the commissioners to tell them to get vaccinated -- guess what? They would already be vaccinated because every Commissioner newsletter since vaccines have been available has said just that.
I have a wide variety of friends on social media from different political background. A few of them are anti-mask and anti-vaccine. None of them point to the Commissioners as the supporting evidence or a reason why they believe this. All of them point to articles written by Dr. Powell (and other "medical professionals) where he states that masks are pointless, and that vaccines are not only ineffective, but also harmful.
People don't take the personal medical advice from the Commissioners. If they did, despite lies to the contrary, those people would be vaccinated.
It's easy to play identity politics and say the words "Republican" and "Dallas Heard" and then try to paint everyone with the same brush. But that is simply lazy at best and intentionally deceitful at worst.
I agree with the majority of your comment, especially about the vaccine being the solution. Where I disagree is that I believe our local leaders could do infinitely more to save lives. Residents don’t have to take their medical advice from our Commissioners, but our County Commissioners could take numerous additional actions to save lives. Saying our leaders can't do more is simply lazy at best and intentionally deceitful at worst.
Commissioners could declare a state of emergency; mandate county employees and contractors be vaccinated or get frequent testing; reveal their own vaccination status and get vaccinated in public if they are currently not vaccinated; publicly condemn anti-vax misinformation promoted by Dallas Heard, Citizens against Tyranny and others; mandate vaccine passports in county buildings, county parks and boat ramps; close bars and restaurants to indoor dining; limit church and public gatherings to 5 people. How many deaths will it take before Commissioners take additional actions.
Our County Commissioners demanded Covid restriction control from the Governor and got EXACTLY what they wanted. And because the Commissioners have done NOTHING more to save lives, it is likely the Governor will have to step back in and seize control and re-impose some restrictions our Commissioners are too afraid to implement for their own political reasons. This appears to already be happening.
Mike, you've made the assertion before regarding what the Commissioners could do, if they were serious; I've supported similar measures, short of that 5-person limitation. Has anyone at all asserted that the Commissioners do not have all of those legal authorities, with possible church exception?
The Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reserves “to the States respectively, or to the people” all powers not specifically delegated by the Constitution to the federal government. In turn, states have the option to delegate powers to their localities–and many have– often reserving their rights to supersede or “preempt” local laws. Notably, there is no mention of local governments in the federal constitution.
The power of local governments—including cities, counties, and towns— is therefore dependent on the authority given to them by their respective states.
In the absence of state action, local governments can exercise that authority to put in place orders that protect the health, safety and welfare of their residents. In other words, counties and cities can step into the breach before state authorities exercise their authority in an emergency.
What does declaring a state of emergency do -- does this increase vaccinations? Not sure the unions would allow mandatory vaccinations, but maybe I'm wrong. I'm all for that if it is possible.
How does closing restaurants, bars, and churches get more people vaccinated? Where is the evidence that this would have any impact on this crisis? How does this solve where we've seen the bulk of recent cases that began in the workplace or in large social gatherings -- not in businesses.
Putting out almost daily information about the importance of vaccinations IS condemning the antivaxx messengers. Refusing to sign under threat of recall the Tyranny declaration was akin to tell Dallas to go pound sand.
You want symbolic gestures that may satisfy emotional urges -- but they do little to solve the problem.
Again, it is about vaccinations. What is the responsibility of the larger local medical community to get local messaging out about vaccinations? Where is the CEO of Mercy? Where are private physicians in this area? Other than Dr. Dannenhoffer where is that voice? Where are other local leaders? Isn't this a collective problem that requires a collective solution?
Declaring a State of Emergency is the first step a City/County must take to justify/implement Covid restrictions.
Ghost, I agree with much of what you've said in your posts except for this sentence: "You want symbolic gestures that may satisfy emotional urges -- but they do little to solve the problem."
That statement is incorrect. Going all the way back to Aristotle right up to modern day advertising, we've been taught that persuasion relies on three rhetorical appeals -- logos, ethos and pathos.
That's logical appeal, ethical and character appeal and emotional appeal. The commissioners' reports are full of logos and ethos, but they fall short of pathos. Early on pathos was attempted with syrupy words about precious lives. It didn't sound sincere so it didn't work.
The reports may still have an emotional appeal in there but it's hidden in dense type. It gets lost.
Emotional appeal is the one that works the best for the most people. It's why politicians campaign, shake hands and go to ice cream socials. It's the human touch. It works.
Our commissioners could add the human touch if they campaigned for vaccination in the same way they campaign for office or for other issues they really believe in. It could start with phone calls to influential supporters, asking them to spread the word to help increase our vaccination rate so we can avoid state mandates. Zoom meetings with the local GOP. Wherever vaccine hesitant people meet. The human touch works.
Emotional appeals can be misused, as in much of advertising. But there's nothing fundamentally wrong with emotional appeals as long as they reinforce logical arguments, are presented in a fair manner, appeal to beliefs in a balanced way and add the dimension of sincere human feeling to help solve complex problems.
It would be a mistake to dismiss the value of human to human emotional contact as merely a way to satisfy emotional impulse. There's nothing wrong and much right with recognizing the emotional. The commissioners, as far as I can tell, want to keep the county open without interference from state or federal mandates. The best way to do that is through getting hesitant people -- who are largely GOP -- to roll up there sleeves for the vaccine as a way to keep our county open.
They could sell that as the road to freedom instead of an obstacle or affront. They could sell it because I think they actually know it's true. That's why they've invested so heavily into ownership of public health. They believe in it. Their appeal to emotion would be sincere.
Below is the Douglas County weekly case counts from the County COVID-19 Community Transmission Report (below link) published by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday.
Week----------------Case
Beginning----------Count
July 11----------------80
July 18---------------136
July 25---------------331
August 1------------508
After months of steadily declining case numbers, it now appears case counts are increasing approximately 100% per week. Maybe you can see the pattern in the below actions taken by our Douglas County Commissioners:
June 30 – Governor delegated Covid restriction control to County Commissioners.
July 9 – Douglas County Covid-19 Response Team disbanded by Commissioners.
July 23 – Douglas County Commissioners “barred all county employees and agencies from helping to enforce COVID-19 pandemic closures or other state directives.”
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-County-Metrics.pdf
Please tell me again why local voters elect people who have no leadership skills whatsoever. Is the local populace really that (insert word her)??
melrosereader: here an exhaustive, complete list of the reasons voters here continue to elect irresponsible, unqualified candidates:
R
Terrible news, but unsurprising. We've had so many pro-virus actions by local politicians and even medical people, along with the vocal anti-science members of our community, that we have provided a superb culture medium for this virus.
If the virus were sentient, instead of an unthinking, machine-like, life-form, it would shout, in a trillion voices: Thank You!
Thank you for promoting "Great Barrington"; thank you for denigrating masking and social distancing; thank you for resisting our Governor's efforts, thank you for asserting that this is all a hoax, a plandemic, and a plot to implant Soros/Gates chips and change our DNA, impose tyranny, inter alia.
