Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin says he won't enforce Gov. Kate Brown's mask mandate, which goes into effect on Friday, saying it is "potentially more reckless than doing nothing to stop the spread of COVID."
The sheriff posted a statement on his Facebook page late Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to address an influx of questions from residents and the media.
"The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will NOT be enforcing Governor Brown's mandates period," Hanlin wrote. "The citizens of Douglas County can choose to wear a mask or choose not to wear a mask. We can choose to get vaccinated or choose not to get vaccinated. And we can choose to stay home or we can choose to travel about freely.
"There are choices we as informed individuals shall make ourselves, NOT have made for us by the government," he continued.
Hanlin said it is his responsibility to provide for the peace and safety of those in Douglas County and that he believes retaining local control over decisions affecting public health and safety is paramount.
"Personally, I am tired of Governor Brown's style of leadership that ignores the abilities of our local leadership, and her support of ideals that contradict the values most of us in rural Oregon hold dearly," Hanlin said.
"Governor Brown has once again initiated what many consider to be an unconstitutional mandate by requiring our children and citizens to wear masks and by requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for state employers, healthcare workers and teaching staff," he said. "This mandate is potentially more reckless than doing nothing to stop the spread of COVID."
Hanlin said "overreaching requirements and coercive government mandates" weren't ways to improve public health and instead recommended "honest, accurate communication and compassion while respecting the different beliefs of a diverse community."
The statement was released hours after the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced that the Douglas County Medical Examiner and other local medical facilities requested a temporary increase in morgue space. The request, the county said, was made because of the recent surge in COVID cases, subsequent hospitalizations, and a "huge increase in local COVID-related deaths."
Hanlin isn't the first sheriff in Oregon to oppose the state's mandate. Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast said his office would focus on education instead of issuing citations or making arrests. Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe went further calling the "alleged science" used by state and federal agencies political, which his constituents have "seen through from the beginning."
Read Hanlin's full statement below:
Nothing but love for a hero willing to stand in the gap and stand up for freedom against a tyrant.
When I was younger the Douglas County District Attorney took pride in the role of the chief law enforcement officer in the county, advising the law enforcement agencies what the law required and receiving respect from those agencies. Now the District Attorney's Office is silent and Sheriff Hanlin tells us he chooses not to protect us from the danger posed by the unmasked spreaders of the virus because the Sheriff's expertise in epidemiology makes him sure that wearing masks is a greater community risk than all of us breathing on one another. I would feel more safe if we wore masks as required by the mandate and I think the Sheriff's position puts us all at unnecessary risk.
Show me one scientific study that says wearing masks help stop the spread of a virus.
If course, if you do I'll show you 10 that says they don't.
I see this as Seriff Hanlin pandering to the mega crowd. The County Commissioners already passed a resolution at the July 23 Board of Commissioners meeting that, “barred all county employees and agencies from helping to enforce COVID-19 pandemic closures or other state directives.” Sheriff Hanlin couldn’t enforce the mask ban even if he wanted to because he is barred from doing so as a county employee.
Sheriff Hanlin is about to retire and is laying the groundwork for his future election run for County Commissioners or State Representative. When Sheriff Hanlin endorsed Tom Kress for County Commissioner during the last election, it was the first time he has endorsed a political candidate and involved himself in partisan politics. The reason he endorsed Commissioner Kress is because all three Commissioners promised their support in his future run for political office.
Hmmm. I thought he was more intelligent and law-abiding. I am wrong. An election is where he will judged by the voters if not by a court before then. When did elected officials decide they were the experts of the application of the US Constitution?
Yes, you're wrong. There is no law, just a fiat mandate from a feckless governor. And Sheriffs are the last Bastians of defense to uphold the Constitution against any federal or state mandates or laws they deem a violation of the Constitution. That's the Sheriff's job.
Oh, the experts on the constitution again!! Which branch does the Sheriff represent? What is the purpose of that branch? I dare say it is not to interpret laws, because that is left up to the judicial branch. So, he’s actually breaking the oath of upholding the constitution….,
I’m guessing he’s also against the top down mandates from the governor’s of Florida and Texas, which don’t let local governments choose. Principle or content?
I keep hearing about this being unconstitutional. Did he file a lawsuit to see if he is right? Who made him the judge? If he doesn't want to enforce this, why do we need a sheriff? If one gets a citation from the sheriff's department, take it to court and plead not guilty. Then have the sheriff's department explain why they don't enforce all laws in the courtroom.
Better yet, maybe the AG's should investigate the sheriff for not fulfilling his oath of office.
His Oath of Office is to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States as written, not to a specific person or group. If you don't like it, then you can leave!
George, the Governor has no authority to make a law; the legislature does that. Brown's mandates are not law although, depending on the circumstances, they may carry the power of law. Much of what Brown and other governors have mandated are being challenged in courts all over this country. We shall see what power the Governor has at some point in time, probably after covid is just a memory. In the meantime, there are other more pressing matters your deputies and Sheriff, as well as the Court System, need to tend to .
Here comes Mike in 3... 2... 1...
Hanlin's belief that the people of DC can make their own decisions re health and safety is the reason Mercy ICU is full.
[thumbup]
