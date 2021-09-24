An unvaccinated 45-year-old woman died of complications from COVID-19 Thursday, marking the 200th death of a Douglas County resident due to the coronavirus since March 2020.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported seven total deaths between information received Thursday and Friday, which raised the county's death toll to 202. Of the seven deaths reported, only one, a 64-year-old woman who died Sept. 1, was fully vaccinated.
The county reported 73 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus Thursday and 46 Friday. There were 74 county residents hospitalized, 52 locally, 21 out of the area, and one out of state for specialized care. Of those, 69 were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 18 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators and another eight were receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. Thirteen of those patients were in the hospital's intensive care unit while 10 were in the progressive care unit.
(2) comments
We are going to get higher vaccination rates!
Some of the unvaccinated will get vaccinated, increasing the numerator.
Some others of the unvaccinated will get dead, decreasing the denominator.*
Of all the nations in the G-7, the United States now ranks *dead* last when it comes to vaccination rate.
* and, well, some of the vaccinated will get sick and die from their breakthrough infections, but the proportion will be a lot lower than among the unvaccinated. I'd like to point out, too, that most of the vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections would not have done so if all of the population were vaccinated and otherwise behaving rationally.
The 7 Covid deaths in Douglas County are by far the most any Oregon County reported today according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). Jackson County was the next highest at 3 deaths. Douglas County had 33% of Oregon’s 21 deaths reported today.
Douglas County now has 180 Covid deaths per 100,000 people which is more than twice Oregon’s 87 deaths per 100,000 people.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-9.24.2021.pdf
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.