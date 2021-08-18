Two days after Douglas County shattered its single-day record for positive and presumptive COVID-19, the Douglas Public Health Network and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are urging area residents to return to many of the practices which were in place prior to Oregon fully reopening its economy June 30.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 261 total COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — nearly 100 more new cases than the previous record — and an additional 167 Wednesday, prompting the commissioners and health network to advise residents to work from home and cut down on in-person contact.
"Most people do not even realize that they might be carrying or unknowingly spreading the virus," the recovery team said in its Wednesday update. "So, right now, for the next few weeks, it is so very important to minimize interactions with others, especially in the workplace, at social gatherings and in public."
The first confirmed case of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Douglas County was identified March 8, 2020. Through Nov. 23, the county saw 822 total positive and presumptive cases. For the week starting Aug. 9 and ending Sunday, there had been 853 total COVID-19 cases.
The team said that if the option is provided by employers, people should consider working from home until the current wave of high positive cases begins to trend back down.
"Please, if you're sick, stay home," the team said.
Also recommended is when attempting to perform such tasks as grocery shopping or refilling a prescription, check with a particular store or pharmacy to see if they offer curbside pickup or delivery options.
There was one death reported Tuesday, an 83-year-old woman who was diagnosed Aug. 7 and died Monday.
As of Wednesday, 59 Douglas County residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus, 53 locally and six out of the area. Of those 59, the team reported 51 had not received part or all of a COVID-19 vaccine sequence.
Those wishing to receive a vaccination are encouraged to call their local healthcare provider or pharmacy to schedule an appointment, or call the county's COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550.
RECORD NUMBERS FOR HEALTH AUTHORITY
Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported its highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,941 new positive and presumptive cases, along with 15 deaths.
There were 838 Oregon residents hospitalized due to the illness, an increase of 86 from Monday's report. Additionally, 122 of those patients were occupying beds in intensive care units around the state, 16 more than in Monday's report.
Wednesday, the state reported 2,139 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 11 deaths, raising the state's death toll due to COVID-19 to 2,975.
Douglas County had the third-highest number of cases according the health authority Tuesday with 300, behind only Washington County (420) and Marion County (363).
Here we go again and yes the blame should fall smack dab on the shoulders of the selfish, ignorant group of people who believe they are making some kind of statement about freedom and rights. Vaccines have proven their worth time & time again so lets think back on polio, small pox and the flu. The erratic behavior of the past 4 years shows just how unstable, selfish and hateful so many have become. If not vaccinated then there should be no access to anything in the public sector and go to the end of the line for medical aid. If the choice is to put others in jeopardy then those who choose that road need to suffer the consequences.
Let me get this straight. Our Douglas County Commissioners NOW want everyone to work from home. Why didn’t they say that two weeks ago when the County Super Spreader Fair started?
The Commissioners can’t claim they didn’t know it was going to get bad. Douglas County had 8 Covid related deaths and 4 daily new case records in the 8 days leading up to the Super Spreader Fair which opened on August 4.
I guess the Commissioners had to wait for another 1,882 new cases and 11 more deaths to finally shed a whisper. And what a whisper that is. “People should work from home if they have that option,” say the Commissioners, as if people wouldn’t already be doing so if it was their choice.
But why are the Commissioners whispering about making a personal choice? After all, they have repeatedly said Douglas County residents are smart enough to make those choices without the Commissioners help. Instead, why aren’t the Commissioners taking ACTIONS that matter? For instance, the Commissioners have yet to declare a state of Emergency. They did NOT say they were mandating vaccination or testing for county employees and contractors. NOWHERE did they institute mask mandates or close county buildings, parks or boat ramps. They simply whispered that everyone should stay home. Next, they will whisper that people should avoid indoor dining, another personal choice.
Why is this buried in the paper? Instead you post a census update and a sobering center on page A1. What is wrong with the county, the news media and the people? Are they oblivious to numbers greater than those of surrounding counties like Lane County, where the population is so much greater? What does this county need to do to show the severity of the true tsunami of cases that are flooding us? Report the cases front page daily till we are back out of the woods. We have yet to see the fair attendance cases coming next week. Who is to blame? Commissioners and Public Health that have not taken measures to shut things down. Money over the well-being of our public.
A RECORD 261 new Covid cases were reported in Douglas County on Tuesday and 167 new cases were reported today. Another Covid death was also reported Tuesday, bringing Douglas County’s total to 105. It was almost one year ago that Douglas County had 105 Covid cases and now we have 105 Covid deaths.
Under our County Commissioner’s not so stellar leadership, Douglas County had a mind boggling 1,114 new Covid cases over the past week and the positive test rate is over 30%. 21 Douglas County residents have died since June 30 when our County Commissioners took over control of Covid restrictions. We’ve had 17 deaths in the last 19 days. The last 11 deaths all occurred at Mercy Medical Center.
1,837 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 1,636.5 today, which is higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 845 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today and reported 5,593 new cases and 27 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,108 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 9.3% today.
There are 91 ICU beds and 357 non-ICU beds available throughout Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. There is currently a RECORD 227 in ICU and 126 Oregonians on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 13 ICU beds and 82 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 166 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today, breaking yesterday’s record by 6. 35 Oregonians are in ICU, tying yesterday’s RECORD. A RECORD 22 Oregonians are on ventilators. 390 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
By "return to practices in place before reopening are you telling people to wear masks again? Where I work at Costco apparently we can't enforce it because the county isn't enforcing it from my understanding and it's to the point we have more massless shoppers than makes ones. We have about 30 employees that's are out due to being presumed covid. I stress the word presumed because costco anyways doesn't require that you get tested and many employees won't due to their strong political beliefs. Also if you get tested your acknowledging that the virus is real....and well we can't have thet happening!
Just amazing how an employee can't even sit in the breakroom without a mask right now unless you're "actively eating". But nothing wrong with 100-150 people in the store every hour with no mask on shopping and spreading things around!
You can assume the majority of the over 60 crowd is fully vaccinated, as describes me. Vaccinated or not, we've returned to wearing masks in public -- decent N95's -- figured if we need to do it we might as well get as much protection for ourselves as we can.
Signage at Walmart says EVERYONE is to be masked -- why can't Costco do the same? If you love everything about this pandemic, then continue to do all the wrong/stupid things.
