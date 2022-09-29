Douglas County's COVID-19 cases drop Sep 29, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS COUNTY — The number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County dropped about 25% in the week ending Wednesday.Data from the Douglas Public Health Network said there were 141 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. That compares to 187 cases in the previous week.One COVID-19-related death was reported in the county in the last week — a woman in her 70s. Hospitalizations have ranged from five to seven people daily.Since the start of the pandemic in January of 2020, 429 county residents have died related to COVID-19, with 24,308 cases of the virus have been reported in that time.Access more location information about COVID-19: douglaspublichealthnetwork.org. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas County Resident County Medicine Pandemic Week Hospitalization Virus Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Running a radio station — by himself Cougar Creek Fire burns west of Sutherlin TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oakland falls to Reedsport in five in Valley Coast match Sutherlin beats North Valley in five in Far West League contest Elkton gets past Riddle in five sets in Skyline match Glendale beats Pacific in three Umpqua Valley Christian sweeps Powers in Skyline match
