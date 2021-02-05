The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 28 new cases Thursday and no new deaths.
Ten county residents are hospitalized with the disease, six locally and four out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 142 people with the illness in isolation and another 282 who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 730 new cases Thursday and seven new deaths.
Statewide, 486,861 vaccinations have been given, 6,025 of them in Douglas County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said Douglas County received 1,900 COVID-19 vaccines from the state this week, which have been used to vaccinate educators and child care providers as well as people eligible under the 1a category, which includes health care workers and first responders, among others.
Douglas Education Service District and Aviva Health reported they held a second invitation-only mass vaccination event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Wednesday for early learning and school staff who are eligible for the vaccine. It said more than 129 vaccinations were given at the event.
“The partnership we’ve formed with Aviva Health is an example of community-minded organizations who come together to offer people hope," said Douglas ESD Superintendent Michael Lasher.
Next up for vaccine eligibility are the county's seniors. The first group of seniors will be those 80 and over, who become eligible Monday. Seniors 75 and older will be eligible Feb. 15, with younger seniors becoming eligible later this month.
The response team said it is currently finalizing its Senior Population Vaccination Plan, which will be released Friday afternoon. Check The News-Review website Friday evening and the print edition Sunday for details on the plan.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer has said previously he does not favor a large vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds for vaccinating seniors, due to the extra risks that would pose for this vulnerable population.
The team in a press release said the county continues to receive a disproportionately low supply of vaccines from the state, but it is hopeful that more vaccines will be sent to the county soon.
The team asked for patience as it works to match up available vaccines with eligible county residents.
The number of vaccines actually available doesn't always meet the demand from eligible members of the population. The state is dependent on the federal government for vaccines, and the county is dependent on the state, which determines how many vaccines each county gets. The state also determines when different groups become eligible to receive a vaccine.
"Rest assured, that as soon as we have vaccines in hand, we will systematically offer them to eligible populations in an orderly, fair and equitable manner," the response team said.
