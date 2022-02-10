Despite a stark decline in positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported in the past eight, eight more county residents have died as a result of the coronavirus.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response team reported Wednesday that all eight of the deaths had occurred in the past week, making 344 county residents who have reportedly died due to complications from the coronavirus.
The eight who died ranged in age from 47 to 96, with five of the eight — three women and two men — who reportedly were not vaccinated. Two victims, women ages 79 and 96, were fully vaccinated by had not yet received a booster of their selected vaccine, while a 47-year-old woman died despite being both fully vaccinated and boosted.
There were a total of 632 positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus over the past week, a drop of 316 from the previous reporting week.
As the weekly positive cases saw a significant drop, hospitalizations spiked between Thursday and Saturday, jumping from 28 to 43. As of Wednesday, that number had dropped to 40 patients receiving hospital care for COVID-19 symptoms, 27 of whom are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
The Oregon Health Authority continues to operate a drive-thru vaccination clinic in downtown Roseburg and in Reedsport. The Roseburg clinic is located at the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Fowler Street in the parking lot adjacent to the Roseburg Public Library, and the Reedsport Clinic is located next to the Douglas County Courthouse Annex on Fir Avenue.
Both clinics, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, provide doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters, as well as pediatric doses of those vaccines.
Aviva Health announced that due to COVID-19 case surges and decreased availability of testing supplies, it is following the current Oregon Health Authority guidelines to prioritize testing for people who need it. Aviva is temporarily suspending testing for non-medically necessary reasons, such as travel and other leisure activities. Tests are administered by appointment only.
Aviva continues to offer vaccinations and boosters to those eligible at its vaccination clinic located at 4221 NE Stephens St. in Roseburg, also by appointment only.
For other vaccination and testing resources, contact the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
We are on the downside of this wave.
Good.
More waves will come, and I'd hope we'd be better prepared next time. I observe that yesterday's Commissioners' note recommends getting vaccinated and boosted; in prior messages (and even elsewhere in yesterday's message) they recommended *considering* getting the jab. "Considering" getting vaxxed is as useful as "considering" diet and exercise. So, good on Commish; late>>never.
17 American kids died of Covid in January; we've had more than a 9/11's worth of Americans dying each and every business day this week; and, among survivors, we can likely expect about a doubling of cardiovascular problems in the future.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-022-01689-3#MOESM1
