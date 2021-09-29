After a brief lull in positive and presumptive cases of coronavirus cases, the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported a total of 163 new cases and eight deaths of county residents.
The team reported 90 cases Tuesday and 73 Wednesday, with four deaths confirmed each day. The deaths ranged in age between 43 and 95, and all eight of those victims were reportedly unvaccinated. Three of those deaths were previously dated and confirmed by the State of Oregon Vital Records division.
As of Wednesday, 67 county residents were hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus, 45 locally and 22 out of the area, including one receiving specialized care out of the state. Of those hospitalized, 58 are reportedly were not fully vaccinated.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 11 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators and another 18 were receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. There are 12 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and six in the hospital's progressive care unit. Thirty-four percent of all patients presently housed at Mercy are coronavirus cases.
In its Wednesday report, the team included a letter signed by 118 members of the Douglas County Independent Practitioners Association urging residents who have not yet begun or completed a vaccination to do so as the best protection available against COVID-19.
"There is nothing more disheartening than to see patients struggling with serious complications that could have been prevented," the letter stated.
GETTING VACCINATED
There are a number of available resources for those wishing to start or complete a COVID-19 vaccination, including the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6500.
Aviva Health has a vaccination clinic located at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101A available to anyone ages 12 and older, although those between the ages of 12-14 years old require parental or guardian consent to get the vaccine.
Effective Tuesday, Aviva Health began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster to certain groups of people at its vaccination clinic Monday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
Boosters for those who received the two-dose Moderna or one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet been recommended by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
At this time, Cow Creek continues to offer COVID-19 tests at its mobile unit located across from the tribe’s main offices at 2360 NE Stephens St. Tests are available to anyone 18 or older. The tribe has made some changes as it pertains to its vaccination protocol:
- All COVID-19 vaccinations through Cow Creek are now being administered at the public health site at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in the south parking lot. These vaccines will be administered by appointment only and to those 18 and older. An appointment can be made by calling 541-670-2949.
- Effective Oct. 11, testing at both its Roseburg and Canyonville locations will be limited to Cow Creek Health and Wellness Center patients, tribal members, employees of the Cow Creek government offices and affiliated businesses. The Roseburg clinic is located a 2589 NW Edenbower Blvd and the Canyonville clinic at 480 Wartahoo Lane.
Residents living in coastal Douglas County can call the Lower Umpqua Hospital District’s COVID-19 center for vaccine information at 541-271-2175.
Veterans can contact the Roseburg VA Health Care System at 541-440-1000 to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Douglas County Senior Services can help seniors find testing and vaccine resources by calling 541-440-3677.
(6) comments
Nearby neighbors -- mom, dad and four kids -- are all infected and quarantined. Mom and dad are both in health care, but I don't know where; nor do I know if they are vaccinated, but I assume not.
According to the below linked report from the Oregon Health Authority, Douglas County AGAIN had more deaths yesterday than any other County in Oregon.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-09-29-2021-FINAL.pdf
Noted in the article, 118 Douglas County Independent Physicians Association (DCIPA) doctors submitted a letter (below link) to the public today encouraging vaccinations and opposing experimental treatments. Notably absent from the letter listing the doctors names are those of Dr. Tim Powell, his brother Dr. John Powell and Dr. Nancy Powell.
https://kpic.com/news/local/doctors-in-douglas-county-urge-public-to-mask-get-vaccinated-and-avoid-unproven-drugs
Evergreen Family Medicine’s website lists a staff of 40 doctors (below link). The names of two of those doctors, Dr. Shelli Flynn and Dr. Britain Parrish, were included on the public letter. The names of the other 38 Evergreen doctors are missing from the letter’s list of names.
https://www.evergreenfamilymedicine.com/meet-our-staff
Why doesn't DCIPA take out a whole page advertisement in the News-Review to publish their letter? If they can't afford it, raise my doctor bill to help pay for it.
In July, the Federation of State Medical Boards, the national umbrella organization for state-based boards, issued a statement making clear that doctors who generate and spread COVID-19 misinformation could be subject to disciplinary action, including the suspension or revocation of their licenses. The American Board of Family Medicine, American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Pediatrics issued a joint statement Sept. 9 in support of the state boards’ position, warning that “such unethical or unprofessional conduct may prompt their respective Board to take action that could put their certification at risk.” While COVID-19 is a novel and complicated infectious disease, physicians spreading misinformation generally have no particular expertise in infectious diseases.
Any member of the public can submit a complaint to the Oregon Medical Board about a physician at the below link.
https://www.oregon.gov/omb/investigations/pages/how-to-file-a-complaint.aspx
The physician voices are of particular concern because their medical credentials lend credence to their unproven, often dangerous pronouncements. Some physicians have gained notoriety by embracing COVID-related fringe ideas, quack treatments and falsehoods via social media, conservative talk shows and even in person with patients. Whether promoting the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug for animals, or a mix of vitamins to treat COVID-19, doctors’ words can be especially powerful. Public opinion polls consistently show that Americans have high trust in doctors.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/09/will-doctors-spreading-covid-disinformation-be-sanctioned-maybe-but-its-a-long-slow-process.html
A direct quote from the letter signed by 118 Douglas County Doctors;
"We strongly oppose the use of unproven treatments for COVID-19 that are not effective and put our patients at risk for unnecessary complications. We also oppose the promotion of these experimental treatments in a way that obscures the risks and exaggerates the potential benefits. It is inappropriate and unethical to subject patients to experimental treatments without informed consent and outside of randomized controlled trials."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.