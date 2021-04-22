The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported eight new cases Wednesday.
Seven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, two locally and five out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 81 people who have the illness and are in isolation as well as another 145 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Douglas Public Health Network, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Aviva Health are holding a mass drive-thru vaccination clinic Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
All county residents 16 and older are eligible, but preregistration is required since vaccines will be given by appointment only.
The online form is available at https://tinyurl.com/2n27dped, or by going to douglaspublichealthnetwork.org and clicking on the sign up link in the red bubble box on the home page.
Those without online access can call 541-671-3646 and leave a voicemail message. A volunteer will call back to get you signed up.
Spanish speakers can call the Spanish Help Line at 541-671-1355.
There were no Douglas County nursing homes with active outbreaks listed in the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak list Wednesday.
Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Composites had 10 cases in a new outbreak first reported Apr. 13, with the most recent case Apr. 16. The facility had been on the list earlier with an outbreak in March.
Costco added two cases to its outbreak, raising its total to nine in an outbreak that began Apr. 6, with the most recent Apr. 11.
Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Plywood had no new cases in its 17 case outbreak first reported March 11, with the most recent case Apr. 7.
Umpqua Dairy dropped out of active outbreaks and into the resolved outbreak list.
