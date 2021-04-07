Another big announcement on COVID-19 eligibility Tuesday.
Every Oregonian 16 and up will become eligible for a vaccine April 19.
That's nearly two weeks earlier than the previously announced date of May 1.
“We are locked in a race between vaccine distribution and the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants. Today, Oregon will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccine doses administered. And yet, in communities across Oregon, COVID-19 is spreading at concerning rates. We must move as quickly as possible to get more shots in arms," Gov. Kate Brown said in a press release Tuesday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 12 new cases Tuesday.
Eight county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, four locally and four out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 111 people who have the illness and are in isolation, as well as another 243 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Brown also announced updates to county risk levels Tuesday. Douglas County will remain in the high risk category for the period beginning Friday and running for two weeks.
It's one of 14 in the high risk category, a category that has swelled in membership with six counties being bumped up to high risk from moderate and two counties being bumped down from extreme.
No counties are currently at the extreme risk level, the highest of four levels. Six are moderate risk and 16 lower risk, according to the assignments announced Tuesday.
Counties are now being assessed by not just their case numbers over a two week and testing rates, but also by hospitalization levels across the state. Currently, Josephine, Klamath and Tillamook would qualify for extreme risk based on their county metrics, but because state hospital rates are low, they've been assigned to high risk.
No counties will be assessed at extreme risk, so long as COVID-19 patients fill fewer than 300 hospital beds across the state and the seven day average hasn't increased to 15% or more.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 544 new cases and 33 new deaths Tuesday.
This is wonderful news. I hope our local residents take advantage of the vaccine so we can put this pandemic behind us. I get my second shot on Saturday.
Entered News Review Offices Yesterday. 04/06/2021. Not a Single person was wearing a mask out of Over 20 + people I watched in there for Over 5 minutes waiting for a gift I had won from a local radio station. And to boot they had a Staff meeting while I was there & I watched over 15 people crowd into a small office up front shoulder to shoulder NONE Wearing a Mask & closed the door. The Powers that be Running the News Review Dont Believe in Mask Wearing. Or some how they ALL have been vaccinated already.? With the amount of Over weight men I witnessed working there 1 can only imagine that at least a couple have " other " health issues right.? Not a Single Employee was wearing a mask at the News Review. Question now is can the Citizens of Douglas County TRUST a News Paper that Openly FLAUNTS NO MASK WEARING.?
