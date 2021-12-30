Despite declining daily positive COVID-19 tests and coronavirus-related hospitalizations, the Douglas Public Health Network has confirmed the first onset of the omicron variant in Douglas County.
The omicron strain of the coronavirus, identified as B.1.1.529, was confirmed through genome sequencing at the Oregon State Public Health Authority in Hillsboro. The patient was fully vaccinated and reported mild symptoms which have reportedly since been resolved. The health network indicated that the patient had traveled internationally prior to testing positive for COVID-19.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported a total 170 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus over its most recent reporting week.
Three deaths were reported Friday, including a 69-year-old man and 38-year-old woman who were not vaccinated, raising the death toll in the county to 315.
Hospitalizations saw a significant drop over the past reporting week, starting with 23 on Dec. 23 and falling to 14 as of Wednesday. Of the 14 hospitalized, 11 are being cared for locally while three are out of the area. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, an average of seven patients per day were being cared for in the intensive care unit, along with three in the hospital's progressive care unit. Nine percent of all patients at Mercy are dealing with coronavirus-related symptoms.
December 29, 2021. Covid Conversations with Dr. Dannenhoffer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPc1UeZdmWQ
It's here, as we knew it would be. It has an R0 of ~10, so it is far more transmissible than Alpha (2.5) and Delta (maybe 7, maybe less).
So far, it seems less virulent, because it attaches and replicates faster in the upper airways, and it is spreading in a population that is not as immunologically naive.
So, that's good.
We're all likely to get this thing. It's far, far better to get it after you have been fully vaccinated and boosted, than not.
We're learning more every day about the evolution of the virus. That's good, too.
https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2021/12/422081/alpha-coronavirus-variant-evolved-evade-immune-system
I hope Douglas County doesn't get too comfortable with the idea that Omicron is less virulent than previous variants until we have more information.
South Africa has a much younger population than we do. Their median age is almost 20 years younger than ours. Great Britain has a median age that's 7 years younger and a much higher vaccination rate. New York and even Florida have a younger population than we do, with a higher vax rate.
The country with the most similar demographics to us is Italy, and even they have a younger population than ours. They are reporting today that their hospitals are under pressure as ICUs care for more patients. Many of the hospitalized patients are both elderly and unvaccinated.
That describes a good portion of Douglas County. I strongly advocate showing respect for our medical people and hospital by acting responsibly -- avoid New Year's celebrations outside your bubble of friends and family.
Get boosted if you're already vaccinated. And for the unvaccinated -- very bluntly I say to you BlahBlahBlah. You know the drill. Please take care.
