Five more Douglas County residents have reportedly died from complications due to COVID-19, raising the number of residents lost to the coronavirus to 327.
Two county residents, a 61- and 84-year-old woman, died as a result of the coronavirus in the past week. The county was also notified by Oregon Vital Records of three prior deaths: women ages 53 and 71 who died in December and a 71-year-old woman who died Jan. 5.
None of the five women had been vaccinated.
The past week saw the county report 1,049 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, pushing the total number of cases in Douglas County past 17,000.
A total of 1,465 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were administered over the past week, with 1,070 of those being boosters and 236 being first-time doses.
The county saw a slight increase from 60.8% to 61% of all residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated. Among all eligible county residents, 51.5% are reportedly fully vaccinated, with 39.7% having also received a COVID-19 booster. Among county residents age 65 and older, 57.5% are both fully vaccinated and boosted.
The number of county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms peaked Tuesday at 35, but was down to 32 as of the county’s Wednesday weekly update.
The Oregon Health Authority continues to operate a drive-thru vaccination clinic in downtown Roseburg at the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Fowler Street in the parking lot adjacent to the Roseburg Public Library. The clinic, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, provides doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters, as well as pediatric doses of those vaccines.
For other vaccination and testing resources, contact the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
I would like to thank those who refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks in public places. You are keeping to pandemic rolling and medical providers more than fully employed. Your irresponsibility is amazing.
