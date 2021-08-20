Douglas County reported the death of five of its residents since Tuesday, raising the county's death toll to 110 since the start of the pandemic.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery team reported the death of a fully vaccinated 84-year-old man Tuesday, while a 50-year-old man and 73-year-old woman who died Wednesday had not been vaccinated.
Thursday, an 87-year-old woman (unvaccinated) and an 88-year-old man (fully vaccinated) also died.
The recovery team reported 245 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 66 county residents hospitalized, including 58 locally. There were 141 new cases reported Friday, which pushed Douglas County's total number of cases to 7,019 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
As of Friday, 61 county residents were hospitalized, 52 locally and nine out of the area. Of the 61 hospitalized, 55 reportedly had not been vaccinated. Thirteen were in the intensive care unit, while 16 had been placed on ventilators.
In addition to 75 Oregon National Guard troops arriving in Roseburg to help overwhelmed medical staff in the area, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners is also deploying nearly two dozen county employees to help ease the burden of local health care professionals.
"It is critical that we do our part as county government to make sure that our local hospitals are able to still provide vital medical services to our community," Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said. "There is no mission that we perform, other than public safety, that is as important at this time than supporting our hospitals and public health."
Employees from numerous county departments including building, juvenile, assessors, parks, public works, fairgrounds, clerks and veterans have been temporarily called upon to assist both CHI Mercy Medical Center and the Douglas Public Health Network.
"We have juvenile counselors, legal assistants, property appraisers, veterans counselors — to name a few — that are no assisting with screening patients, helping to support medical supplies or answering calls about where people can get vaccinated," said Michael Kurtz, human resources director for the county. "All of these employees could have said, 'No thank you, this isn't in my job description,' but instead they all said, 'Tell me how I can help.' This is a workforce that understands there is a community need and they are glad to be able to do their part."
The recovery team also reported Friday that 883 more county residents received at least a partial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine sequence between Aug. 8-14, which helped push the county's estimated vaccination rate to 58.4%
BREAKTHROUGH CASES
The Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 Breakthrough Report Thursday, detailing the number of individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus at least 14 days after completing their vaccine sequence.
Between Aug. 1-14, the state reported 20,701 total positive cases, 2,982 (14.4%) of which were considered breakthrough cases. The median age of breakthrough cases was 46, and 95 breakthrough cases were reported in care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate living settings. There were 644 (22.3%) breakthrough cases among those 65 and older, and 52 (1.7%) among those ages 12-17.
Douglas County has seen 219 breakthrough cases through April 14. By comparison, Lane County had 948, Jackson County had 423 and Josephine County had 228.
So far, the state has completed testing on 5.1% of positive breakthrough specimens, with the most common COVID-19 strain being the so-called "delta" variant with 170. The original "alpha" strain had been detected in 134 breakthrough cases.
Of the 58 total deaths of Oregon residents who have been fully vaccinated, only one was under the age of 50.
DOUGLAS COUNTY COVID CONTRIBUTION
Oregon’s “major coronavirus spikes are concentrated in only a handful of Oregon ZIP codes with about 10% of the state’s population, including Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties. But those ZIP codes account for an outsize 27% of all new or presumed infections for the week ending Wednesday, according to an analysis of state data by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
The list of hardest-hit ZIP codes with at least 5,000 residents is filled almost exclusively with communities in those three counties, including Myrtle Creek, Winston, Sutherlin, Roseburg, Grants Pass, Central Point, Roseburg, Medford, Rogue River, White City and Eagle Point.”
382 new Covid cases and 5 MORE DEATHS were reported in Douglas County over the past two days by the County Commissioners Covid Recovery Team. 2 of the 5 deaths were fully vaccinated according to the Recovery Team.
23 Covid deaths occurred in Douglas County in the last 22 days. 95% of the deaths occurred at Mercy Medical Center which is much higher than previously observed. 26 Douglas County residents have died of Covid (nearly 25% of the total) since our Douglas County Commissioners were granted full Covid restriction control on June 30.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) tracks the vaccination status of each COUNTY in the United States, including VA Hospitals and Tribal sites, and reports on it daily (below link). According to the CDC, 48.3% of Douglas County’s total population has received their first dose of vaccine and 42.8% are fully vaccinated. The good news is Douglas County vaccinations have more than doubled in the past two weeks.
The Oregon Health Authority published a new County Long-Term Care Facility vaccination report (below link) today. According to the report, 82% of Long-Term Care Facility residents are vaccinated in Douglas County, while only 43% of their staff are vaccinated.
Douglas County had a RECORD 1,222 new Covid cases over the past week while the positive test rate dropped to 27% because 1,103 people were tested since yesterday.
2,039 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 1,816.5 today, which is higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 743 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths today and reported a RECORD 5,905 new cases and a RECORD 45 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths today in Oregon. The OHA is forecasting (below link) 5,250 cases and 300 new hospitalizations per day between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7, an increase of 100%. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 9.8% today.
There are a RECORD LOW 79 ICU beds and 410 non-ICU beds available throughout Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. There is currently a RECORD 240 in ICU and a RECORD 139 Oregonians on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 4 ICU beds and 73 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 171 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. A RECORD 42 Oregonians are in ICU and a RECORD 25 Oregonians are on ventilators in Region 3. 438 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
