The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the case of an Oregon woman who died of a rare blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She had received the shot before the vaccines were paused due to similar incidents in six other women around the country who received the vaccine. One of those women also died. All six were younger than the Oregon woman, with ages ranging from 18 to 48.
State public health officials alerted the CDC to the case.
The woman was in her 50s, the Oregon Health Authority said in a press release. The release did not say what county she lived in.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported five new cases Thursday.
Seven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, three locally and four out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 80 people with COVID-19 who are in isolation as well as another 152 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Douglas Public Health Network, Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Aviva Health will host another drive-thru vaccination clinic Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Preregistration is required. All county residents 16 and older are eligible.
The online form is available at https://tinyurl.com/2n27dped, or by going to douglaspublichealthnetwork.org and clicking on the sign-up link in the red bubble box on the home page.
Those without online access can call 541-671-3646 and leave a voicemail message. A volunteer will call back to get you signed up.
Spanish speakers can call the Spanish Help Line at 541-671-1355.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 993 new cases and one new death Thursday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,398,442 doses of Pfizer, 1,172,051 doses of Moderna and 91,160 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
A total of 1,091,777 state residents have been fully vaccinated, and 1,658,130 have had at least one dose.
In Douglas County, 23,586 people have been fully vaccinated and another 8,064 are awaiting a second shot.
About 28.2% of Douglas County residents have now received at least one vaccine. The county continues to lag behind most in the state, though. Close to 42% of Lane County residents have received at least one shot. Other surrounding counties include Coos at 37.8%, Curry at 37.7%, Josephine at 30.6%, Jackson at 32.5% and Klamath at 29.2%.
Counties with lower vaccination rates than Douglas include Lake, Malheur, Umatilla and Gilliam Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.