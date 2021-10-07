Glide School District Superintendent Mike Narkiewicz confirmed Wednesday that Glide’s joint high and middle school campuses are scheduled to return to in-person classes as scheduled Monday.
All students on that campus were transferred to distance learning after a wave of illness swept through students almost two weeks ago. At the time, it was reported that an estimated 35% of middle school students and 25% of high school students had fallen ill.
According to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly K-12 schools outbreak report released Wednesday, there were two reported positive COVID-19 cases among the student bodies at both the middle and high schools.
Since Glide shifted to distance learning, all extracurricular activities were canceled, including team sports practices.
I wonder whether mask wearing will be enforced when the school is reopened on Monday. I know there are signs all over the school stating that requirement. However, I feel alone wearing my mask while attending extracurricular activities.
