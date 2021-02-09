GLIDE — All Glide students will be participating in distance learning until Feb. 16 due to three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at Glide High School.
"Due to the crossover of siblings and bus cohorts we have 59 possible exposures in the Elementary and Middle Schools," the district's announcement said.
Meals will be delivered during distance learning by the transportation department.
