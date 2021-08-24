In efforts to halt the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, Gov. Kate Brown has announced a new outdoor mask mandate.
Beginning Friday, masks will be required in most outdoor environments. This includes large outdoor events — regardless of vaccination status — where social distancing is harder to achieve.
“The delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic. Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high,” Brown said in an announcement. “Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19."
The Oregon Health Authority also recommends masks at outdoor gatherings at private residences where people from different households may attend.
This mandate does not extend to brief outdoor encounters — such as people quickly passing each other on trails or in a park.
In the announcement, State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger, addressed the growth of COVID-19 cases.
“It is much easier for people with the delta variant, compared to people who were sick last year, to infect others around them,” Sidelinger said. “This is because they have one thousand times more virus in their nose — which means that those around them are much more likely to get sick because this variant behaves so differently."
Sidelinger went on to emphasize how crowded outdoor events have contributed to the spread.
"We are starting to see instances where cases are clustering around events, like outdoor music festivals, that happen outdoors. Wearing masks in crowded settings — even outdoors — will help slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
The new rule fits with recent statewide indoor mask mandates and does not apply to:
- Children under five years old.
- Individuals who are actively eating, drinking or sleeping — as well as those living outdoors, such as those experiencing homelessness
- Individuals delivering a speech or performing outdoors.
- Masks requirements for schools are not governed by this rule and fall under the school mask rule. Outdoor events and gatherings will be subject to the rule. Child care and youth programs will continue following existing OHA mask guidance.
- In addition, any entities subjected to the American with Disabilities Act must continue to comply with that law.
While the mandate officially goes into effect this Friday, health officials encourage people to start wearing masks outdoors immediately.
(7) comments
240 new Covid cases were reported in Douglas County today by the Oregon Health Authority (below link). The County Commissioners Recovery Team continues to NOT report data four days per week even though Douglas County is suffering RECORD cases, hospitalizations and deaths and no longer provides information on tracing of new Covid cases due to the sheer volume.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-08-24-2021-FINAL.pdf
Douglas County reported the HIGHEST per capita Covid cases and deaths over the past week of ALL counties in Oregon. No Oregon County is higher. The same can be said for today's data.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) tracks the vaccination status of each COUNTY in the United States, including VA Hospitals and Tribal sites, and reports on it daily (below link). According to the CDC, 48.9% of Douglas County’s total population has received their first dose of vaccine today and 43.1% are fully vaccinated.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations-county-view
2,247 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 2,001.8 today, which is ten times higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 918 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths today and reported a RECORD 59 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,781 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 9.8% today.
There are 92 ICU beds and 422 non-ICU beds available throughout Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. There is currently a RECORD 1,022 Oregonians hospitalized with Covid, a RECORD 285 in ICU and a RECORD 152 Oregonians on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported there are 6 ICU beds and 89 non-ICU beds available in Region 3 today. A RECORD 217 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. A RECORD 60 Oregonians are in ICU and 32 Oregonians are on ventilators in Region 3. 457 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
Unless it is Brookdale, I hope you don’t have loved ones in a Douglas County Long-Term Care Facility. Brookdale in Roseburg is the ONLY Long-Term Care Facility in Douglas County that meets the requirement that 80% of its residents and staff are fully vaccinated according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). Below are the percentages of residents and staff that are fully vaccinated for every other facility in Douglas County. Several of the names should be familiar because of the high number of deaths reported at those facilities.
Facility----------------------------------------Staff---------Residents
Forest Glen Senior Living-----------------12%-----------32%
The Pines at the Landing------------------20%-----------74%
The Landing Senior Living-----------------20%-----------78%
Riverview Terrace----------------------------21%-----------86%
Adams House Assisted Living------------28%---------100%
Aiden Senior Living at Reedsport-------29%-----------56%
Curry Manor-----------------------------------30%-----------87%
Timber Town Living-------------------------34%----------91%
Ashley Manor-Roseburg-------------------36%----------89%
Callahan Court Memory Care------------37%----------86%
Callahan Village Assisted Living----------40%----------83%
Chantele’s Loving Touch Mem------------46%---------82%
Umpqua Valley Nursing Center-----------50%---------77%
Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living-------56%---------84%
Rose Haven Nursing Center----------------67%---------74%
The following Long-Term Care facilities did not provide the OHA with data as requested and should be considered suspect.
Applegate Place
Amamere at Oak Park
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/LTCFCOVID-19VaccinationData/WeeklyTrend
I was listening to Dave Muller on OPB's Think Out Loud program. His guest reported that at Forest Glen Senior Center in Canyonville, 30% of residents have been vaccinated and, get this, 12% of the staff.
melrosereader: that's criminal. Or ought to be.
Please write Governor Brown and ask her to reinstate control of restrictions on a county by county basis as she did earlier. She can be emailed through the following link:
https://www.oregon.gov/gov/pages/share-your-opinion.aspx
Governor Brown serves the State. Our commissioners only seem to serve themselves and businesses.
