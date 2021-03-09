Douglas County is one of two counties in the state that will remain at the "extreme risk" level for the next two week period, beginning on Friday.
The county had 273 new cases over the previous two weeks, or 243 per 100,000. That's well above the 200 cases per 100,000 population limit.
Coos County is the other county at extreme risk. Many counties across the state have moved in the opposite direction. Benton, Jefferson and Josephine counties dropped from the extreme category, the highest of four categories, down to the high risk level.
Currently, 13 counties are at lower risk, 12 at moderate risk and nine at high risk.
"We are largely seeing case rates decline across the state, with the most counties in the Lower Risk level since the framework was introduced in November," Gov. Kate Brown said in a press release Tuesday.
"This should serve as a reminder that when we follow the health and safety measures we know work against this virus, we can truly make a difference in infection spread. But, we still have more work to do before we reach the level of community-wide protection we need in order to return to a sense of normalcy," she said.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 13 new cases Tuesday.
Douglas County and the Douglas Public Health Network are organizing a March 13 mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for county residents 65 and older.
Additional information will be available online Wednesday afternoon at nrtoday.com.
Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Appointments are required to participate.
Seniors can also contact their regular healthcare providers to seek appointments to receive a vaccination. Seniors whose providers aren't offering shots are being encouraged by health officials to seek referrals or reach out to their regular pharmacy.
