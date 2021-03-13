Senior Staff Writer
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new cases Saturday and 14 new cases Friday.
Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, seven locally and four out of the area.
The response team said case numbers are coming down, but they’re still too high.
The team reported 106 new cases during the week of March 8. That compares to 134 cases during the week of March 1; 148 cases during the week of Feb. 21; 174 cases during the week of Feb. 14 and 179 cases during the week of Feb. 7.
The team said case clusters being seen now are linked to a wide array of businesses, schools, churches, care facilities, social gatherings, weddings and travel.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 168 people with the illness who are in isolation, along with 548 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 365 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Saturday. It reported 402 new cases and three new deaths Friday.
The health authority also released a new COVID-19 forecast estimating that virus transmission has declined in recent weeks and that the projected average new daily cases will be about 170 during the last half of March. That number could rise if members of the public fail to use safety precautions like maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings with non-household members and practicing good hand hygiene, the health authority said.
Statewide, 1,301,968 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given, with 473,873 people being fully vaccinated to date.
In Douglas County, 18,112 people or about 16.1% of the population have been vaccinated. Of those, 7,937 people have been fully vaccinated, either receiving both vaccines in the two shot Pfizer or Moderna sequence or receiving the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Douglas County Public Health received 2,300 prime doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1,170 prime doses of Pfizer vaccine last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.