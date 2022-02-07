Oregon's indoor mask requirement will be lifted no later than March 31, the Oregon Health Authority announced Monday afternoon.
But for now, the state plans to keep its rules in place.
By late March, health officials expect that about 400 or fewer Oregonians will be hospitalized with COVID-19. That's the same hospitalization level the state had prior to Omicron's spread.
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority filed a new rule requiring indoor masks. A temporary rule to that effect had been set to expire Tuesday.
Oregon has the third lowest cumulative COVID-19 case rate in the nation and the seventh lowest COVID-19 death rate since the start of the pandemic, according to Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon health officials said scientific research has shown that masks protect people from COVID-19 and Oregon’s high rates of vaccination and mask wearing have blunted the surge here. That's prevented Oregon’s hospitals from running out of room and having to turn patients away.
OHA cited data from Oregon Health & Science University that found more than eight in 10 Oregonians still wear masks in public settings.
To date, COVID-19 hospitalizations have not topped the 1,178 high point of the Delta surge, despite initial projections that warned Omicron hospitalizations could more than double Delta’s zenith, Oregon Health Authority said.
If Oregon had the same per-capita hospitalization rate as the national average, Oregon would have had seen a high of 1,543 hospitalizations at this time, according to OHSU’s data.
“The evidence from Oregon and around the country is clear: masks save lives by slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist. “We should see COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by the end of March because so many Oregonians are wearing masks and taking other steps to protect themselves and each other, such as getting a booster shot or vaccinating their children. At that point, it will be safer to lift mask requirements.”
Over the past week, the average number of newly diagnosed cases has dropped about 40% in Oregon. At the same time, hospitalizations, have stubbornly remained above 1,000 people per day.
