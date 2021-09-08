A Douglas County infant has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team.
The infant reportedly was diagnosed with COVID-19-related symptoms on Aug. 20 and died Monday. The child was one of 13 deaths listed in the recovery team's Wednesday report.
“The significant number of deaths over the past month have been so incredibly tragic and heartbreaking," Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said. "While we have chosen to not provide detailed case information out of respect for the privacy of those that have passed and their families, as well as our ethical responsibility to follow all medical and HIPAA records laws, we can say that some of those who died were perfectly well before they contracted COVID and died.
"Some were like the rest of us, living with some to several underlying conditions such as obesity, mental health issues, smoking, diabetes, cancer or heart disease. We thoroughly investigate all deaths, and review all medical records to make sure that everyone meets the requirements for a COVID-related death as per the Oregon Investigative Guidelines," Dannenhoffer said. "But, more important than all of that is the fact that they were all someone’s family, someone’s friends and our neighbors, who all died too soon."
Of the 13 deaths reported Wednesday, ranging in age from an infant to 96 years old, nine were not vaccinated against the coronavirus, and two were partially vaccinated. Only one, a 73-year-old woman who died Saturday, was fully vaccinated.
After back-to-back days of double-digit positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the county reported another spike Wednesday with 151 total cases, after having just 56 cases Tuesday and 77 reported Monday.
There were 105 county residents hospitalized for treatment against the coronavirus, 70 locally and 35 out of the area. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 16 COVID-19-positive patients were in the intensive care unit and 13 were in the hospital's progressive care unit. Twenty-four patients required the use of ventilators for breathing, while another nine were receiving non-invasive breathing support.
The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday announced 5,821 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases from Sept. 3-6, with 54 deaths. There have been 3,326 deaths of Oregon residents related to the coronavirus.
Douglas County’s 8 Covid deaths yesterday set a new daily record. The previous record of 6 deaths was set on September 2. Douglas County has set or tied its daily death record 7 of the last 20 days.
What's it going to take for our County Commissioners to take some sort of action to save lives?
Douglas County again had the highest per capita cases and DEATHS of all counties in Oregon today according to the Oregon Health Authority. Douglas County has led all Oregon Counties for 3 consecutive weeks.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-09-08-2021-FINAL.pdf
Terrible news on all fronts; some tragic. It is unfortunate that Douglas County does not publish the number of tests conducted, positives and negatives, and the dates. We are not flying blind, but our vision is not up to pilot-standards.
Pregnant women are at increased risk of serious disease and mortality from Covid. Ditto from influenza. Mothers who nurse pass along antibodies to their infants, even after they've passed antibodies along via the placenta.
I'm not trying to assign blame; I have no idea about details of this tragedy. But all of us should encourage everyone eligible to get fully vaccinated.
He did NOT die from Covid, what a crock news review did you even talk to family ? He was born with a disorder that prevents absorbtion of copper (nearly always fatal) Do Not try to add to Your statistics by dragging This family Down
I can almost hear your anguish rebeccalynne. But the News Review merely reported what was given to them by the Douglas Health Network.
Also, there are often several factors that contribute to a person's death. A final death certificate may read something like this, as an example:
Cause of death: respiratory failure
Contributing factor: drowning
Caused by: cerebral hemorrhage.
Which is to say that the baby's copper disorder may be listed as a contributing factor as opposed to the ultimate cause of death.
I don't think anyone with a soul would want to drag this family down.
How is the News-Review supposed to talk to the family when DPHN chooses to keep all information including the names secret?
I'm assuming you are referring to Wilson's Disease, which causes copper to accumulate in your liver, brain and other vital organs. According to the Mayo Clinic (below link), Wilson's disease is treatable, and many people with the disorder live normal lives.
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/wilsons-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20353251
The Oregon Health Authority publishes the number of Douglas County tests conducted, positives and negatives daily per the below link.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonHealthAuthorityCOVID-19DataDashboard/COVID-19EPICases
Oregon's 7-day positive test rate is 9.0% today. Douglas County's is 26.6%.
