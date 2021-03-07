It was almost a year ago that Holly Jimenez rushed her husband to the hospital.
Jose Jimenez had been ill since March 20, 2020. But on March 28, a pulse oximeter showed he was not getting enough oxygen into his blood.
Both are nurses. Jose Jimenez is a nurse at the Roseburg VA Medical Center and Holly Jimenez at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield.
It was to her Springfield workplace that she took Jose Jimenez for help.
He was later transferred to a Portland hospital and put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine. That’s a mechanical life support machine that took blood out of him, added oxygen, removed carbon dioxide and then returned the blood back to him.
It would be months before Holly Jimenez would see him again.
“They finally allowed visitors in June and it was just one person per patient. I was the only one who was able to see him,” Holly Jimenez said.
Jose Jimenez stayed in the hospital for four months, and that was rough on the whole family.
“I’ve looked back and I’ve wondered, how did I survive that?” Holly Jimenez said.
She is glad she made the choice to approve doctors placing her husband on the ECMO machine.
“I just wanted to give my kids the chance for him to come back to life, because if we didn’t then I couldn’t honestly tell them that we tried everything,” she said.
The couple has six children, two grown and four at home ranging in age from 7 to 13.
“It was hard for them to really understand how sick he was. And we didn’t know if he would make it, so just living with the unknown for the two months that he was on ECMO was really hard,” she said.
Jose Jimenez returned home in late July, stopping for Red Lobster takeout in Eugene on the way. He received pulmonary rehabilitation therapy for a couple of months in autumn.
“2020 was pretty crazy,” Holly Jimenez said.
These days, Holly Jimenez does some support calls with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for other families of patients that have been put on ECMO ventilators.
Jose Jimenez still needs oxygen with exercise, and he carries it around in a backpack.
He does have some scarring in his lungs. It could be permanent, but it might not be since it can take a year for the lungs to heal.
He plans to return to work at the Roseburg VA soon.
And he wants to get back to hiking up mountains.
Holly Jimenez said the lesson she takes away from the past year was that life can change in an instant, so be thankful for every day you have.
“I would say the past year or two changed me profoundly. My heart goes out to anyone dealing with it. We’re very fortunate that he made it and tell people that haven’t been affected by it or had a mild case of COVID to be thankful,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.