Monday will be the anniversary of the day that Douglas County reported its first COVID-19 case.
It is now routine to see grocery shoppers wearing masks.
Restaurant dining has become a takeout affair.
Some county residents have transitioned to working from home. But essential workers have continued to go to work, day in and day out, bagging groceries, listening to heartbeats through a stethoscope, cleaning teeth.
2,603 of us have gotten sick over the past 12 months.
55 have died.
It’s been a hard year, but with vaccine supplies increasing, there may be light at the end of the tunnel.
Douglas County had been doing well throughout most of the pandemic compared to much of the state and the nation, with comparatively lower case rates.
But lately, even our case numbers have started to climb. A case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 was identified this week, and the county’s been placed back in the “extreme risk” category by the state.
“I think we are at a crossroads,” said Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer on Friday. “Cases have been decreasing nationwide, but we are still seeing a high number of cases and a high number of hospitalizations locally. We now have three effective vaccines, but we have also seen the emergence of dangerous COVID variants.”
Just days before the pandemic reached Douglas County, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, which is the Local Public Health Authority for the county, delegated authority to Commissioner Tim Freeman to head up the response.
Within a very short time after that, Freeman had laid out a family tree of the organizations that would take up the challenge.
Freeman reached out to the health care community for help.
“I literally called the CEO or the executive director of each healthcare organization in this county on their cellphone one day and asked them, ‘Would you come help us,’ and every single one of them said ‘Yes, what do you need,’” he said in a press conference last year.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team was established with five objectives: minimize loss of life, prevent the medical system from becoming overwhelmed by cases, ensure the safety of health care providers, ensure good communication and leverage available county resources.
“Although far too many Douglas County residents have been hospitalized, and far too many have died, our rates have been far less than the national average. Our health care system in Douglas County has responded brilliantly to the pandemic, and was never overwhelmed,” Dannenhoffer said.
Over the past year, the county has held 105 drive-thru clinics where it has administered COVID-19 tests to 2,325 people.
It has also operated a hotline with 136 volunteers and 45 staff members who have taken 7,000 calls.
Dannenhoffer has held 106 Facebook Live question and answer sessions in the past year.
Douglas Public Health Network, the private nonprofit that contracts with the county to manage public health, mushroomed from six employees to 30, with additional surge volunteers ready to step in if things got worse. Its case investigators and contact tracers worked to help curb the spread.
But many things about the pandemic remained outside county control. The state, for example, decided when some businesses must close and when they could reopen.
And those closures, along with other COVID-19 safety precautions, have sometimes sparked rebellions.
The state also determines when groups of people become eligible for vaccines.
So far, vaccinations have reached 14,818 county residents, among them health care workers, teachers and seniors. The first person in the county to receive a shot was CHI Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Jason Gray on Dec. 18.
Many are still not eligible and some may have months to wait.
The state also ruled that schools must close their doors to students in 2020. They quickly transitioned to virtual learning and many activities were canceled or altered.
By the start of the 2020-2021 school year some schools started on-site instructions, while others remained online. As of Feb. 1, all Douglas County schools were offering on-site learning, although some schools have had to close when large numbers of students or staff had to be quarantined due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
The pandemic turned the sporting world upside down, as the National Basketball Association shut down on March 11 and all other pro leagues followed.
On the local front, Douglas County athletes saw their high school spring seasons canceled and the Oregon School Activities Association was forced to move the 2020 fall sports season back to March 2021. The spring and winter sports seasons were also bumped back and are tentatively scheduled to begin in the next couple of months.
Umpqua Community College’s athletic teams were impacted as well. Cross country was able to start in February, but the volleyball and basketball teams won’t be tentatively starting until late this month.
For Dannenhoffer, whose life’s work has been in training for this kind of event, the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, sometimes overwhelming and exhausting.
“The cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been heartbreaking. The economic impacts to our local businesses have been enormous and devastating, but overall, I think Douglas County has done very well, with relatively low case counts and deaths,” he said.
Looking ahead, Dannenhoffer said everyone needs to remain vigilant about preventing the spread of the virus while the county and local healthcare providers work to vaccinate enough people to drive the case rate to near zero.
If all goes well, Douglas County should have enough people vaccinated by this summer to achieve herd immunity and start to get back to normal life again.
“I am cautiously optimistic but very aware of the possible potholes ahead,” Dannenhoffer said.
