The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 10 new and three presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in its Monday report.
The county closed the week with six positive tests reported Sunday, which was the last day of the most recent two-week reporting period to determine if Douglas County will be moved from “extreme risk” to “high risk” designation.
During the two-week reporting period of March 7 March 20, the county reported 178 total positive cases, or 158.6 per 100,000 residents, below the state-mandated threshold of 200 cases per 100,000 residents to see a reduction in the county’s risk level.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will announce Tuesday if Douglas County will be reduced to high risk, which would reopen the county to limited indoor dining and other indoor and outdoor activities and capacity limits.
Douglas and Coos counties are the only two counties in Oregon still in the extreme risk designation.
The county response team also reported that only five residents are receiving hospital treatment for the coronavirus, two within the county and three elsewhere. The team is also monitoring 121 residents in isolation and another 216 in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority Monday announced 178 new cases and two deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,365.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer will be hosting a Facebook Live Q&A Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Douglas Public Health Network’s Facebook page.
