CHI Mercy Medical Center is postponing some surgeries because its strained resources are being stretched by a "high volume of infected unvaccinated patients being admitted to the hospital for intensive treatment."
"The current projections are deeply concerning," the hospital said in a statement. "In the absence of wise and decisive action, Mercy will experience a more than doubling of her current COVID patient load by mid-September. Such a scenario would overwhelm our capacity and paralyze our ability to provide all types of care.”
Currently, the hospital has 43 total COVID patients spread across multiple units, with 11 being managed in intensive care. Eight are being "actively sustained by invasive mechanical airway support."
If the local COVID surge doesn't slow, the hospital said it will be pushed beyond its normal operating standards and be "forced to make difficult triaging and allocation decisions."
"In practical terms, if the trend does not improve, the Life Care Team might be confronted with the painful task of prioritizing treatment, according to who would medically benefit the most from the care being provided," the hospital said in a statement. "This would be predicated on recognized, evidenced-based guidelines."
More immediately, the hospital is postponing some surgical procedures that aren't urgent, the hospital said.
"For instance, if an elective procedure has a high probability of requiring post-surgical bed use and hospitalization then it won’t be scheduled or performed," the hospital said.
The Douglas County Commissioners released a statement after Mercy announced the change.
"The Douglas County Board of Commissioners would like to express their continued support and appreciation to CHI Mercy Medical Center and all of their staff for the incredible job they have done in caring for the medical needs of our community during the current health care crisis," the statement said. "We encourage everyone to join us in supporting their efforts and in working together, so we can prevent any additional unnecessary interruptions to the medical needs of our community in the coming days and weeks."
In the past two weeks, Douglas County has seen 1,100 new cases, according to data provided by the Douglas County COVUD-19 Recovery Team. Daily totals, now routinely appearing in the triple-digits, are dwarfing those seen in the early days of the pandemic, and hospitalizations have doubled.
More than 85% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated, according to the county, and the number of vaccinated individuals still remains low, with just a touch more than 57% of the county receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
(5) comments
If it reaches the point that someone lives and another dies due to the lack of beds and staff in the midst of this Covid pandemic, will the selfishness and foolishness of refusing to be vaccinated be taken into consideration when that choice is made?
Will the Commissioners past refusal to take action be taken into consideration when that choice is made?
So, instead of declaring their support for the governor's mask mandate for public indoor spaces, and mask mandates for schools, the commissioners offered the hospital and its staff "thoughts and prayers."
Why didn't the News-Review print the part of Mercy's statement that said,
"The current projections are deeply concerning. In the absence of wise and decisive action, Mercy will experience a more than doubling of her current COVID patient load by mid-September. Such a scenario would overwhelm our capacity and paralyze our ability to provide all types of care.”
"In the absence of wise and decisive action" is speaking directly to our County Commissioners who were delegated the authority to take such actions by the Governor at the Commissioners insistence. Unfortunately, issuing press releases is our County Commissioners version of taking "decisive action."
In the realm of "wise and decisive action." why doesn't Mercy MANDATE their health care workers be vaccinated? Only 54% of Mercy's health care workers are vaccinated according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). Maybe Mercy should walk their own talk.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonHealthCareWorkforceCOVID-19VaccineUptake/Dash-Overview
