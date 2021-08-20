Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown requested up to 1,500 Oregon National Guard troops be deployed to hospitals around the state to help with the current crush of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Close to 80 of those troops have been ordered to Roseburg to provide assistance to the medical staff at CHI Mercy Medical Center.
A spokesperson for the Oregon National Guard said the troops will serve primarily in nonclinical roles.
"Some will be helping with COVID-19 testing, but mostly it's just support," Maj. Chris Clyne said Thursday. "There will be no nurses or doctors (deployed). The support package that the Oregon Health Authority asked for was to be able to do support jobs."
The troops are intended to take care of tasks such as running supplies, janitorial duties and other tasks which will allow available doctors and nurses to focus almost exclusively on patient care. The troops will be split to work both day and night shifts at the hospital.
Troops were to be at the Roseburg National Guard Armory Friday to take care of administrative matters related to their deployment. Saturday, the troops are scheduled to get their orientation from the hospital. Monday, they will officially report to duty at the hospital.
The community is invited to show their support for the troops reporting for duty Monday at 8 a.m. The troops will receive a first-responder escort from the K-Mart parking lot on Northwest Stewart Parkway to Mercy.
