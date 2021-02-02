An adult at Green Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Roseburg Public Schools reported Monday.
The district was notified about the case Monday by Douglas Public Health Network. After an investigation of the person's contacts, the district determined one classroom would need to quarantine for 10 days.
Students in quarantine will temporarily transition to remote learning.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported seven new cases Monday and 10 new cases Sunday.
No new deaths were reported either Sunday or Monday.
The new cases bring the county's total cases since the pandemic's start to 1,871.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 964 new cases and one new death Monday.
Seven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, four locally and three out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 138 people with the illness in isolation and another 293 people who have had contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
As of Monday, Douglas County residents had received 5,550 vaccinations, and 438,299 vaccines had been administered statewide, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Currently, education workers, health care workers, nursing home residents and staff and first responders are eligible for vaccines.
Seniors will become eligible later this month, beginning with people 80 and older the week beginning Feb. 7.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center is scheduling vaccination appointments for veteran patients who are 75 or older, homeless, front-line essential workers, hemodialysis patients, organ transplant patients or chemotherapy patients receiving care at a clinic or hospital. For more information, call 541-440-1000 or check online at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/
The response team continues to voice concerns that the county has not received enough vaccines to cover local people who are eligible and want to receive the vaccine.
"We know that there is still a limited supply of vaccines being sent to Oregon from the Federal government. But, our biggest frustration remains the fact that even though we continue to request more vaccines, Douglas County has continued to receive a disproportionate supply of vaccines compared with the rest of the State. We continue to ask the State to fix this issue, so we are able to vaccinate more of our eligible groups in our county," the team said in a press release Monday.
