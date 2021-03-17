The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported nine new cases Tuesday.
Twelve county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, eight locally and four out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 142 people who have the illness and are in isolation, as well as another 316 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Statewide, Oregon Health Authority reported 267 new cases Tuesday and 22 new deaths.
The latest numbers on statewide vaccines administered were not available Tuesday due to a server outage, the health authority reported.
As of Monday, 1,346,084 first and second doses had been administered across the state.
In Douglas County, as of Monday, the health authority reported 26,528 first and second doses had been administered to 18,506 people or 16.5% of the population. The total number of county residents fully vaccinated as of Monday was 8,393.
The vaccines administered included 7,317 Pfizer doses, 18,673 Moderna doses and 526 Johnson & Johnson doses, with the maker unidentified for another 12 doses.
Vaccines are currently available to all seniors 65 and older. Seniors are being asked to sign up for vaccinations at their regular doctors. For those whose regular doctors aren’t offering shots, the county is recommending seniors seek a referral from their doctor or contact their pharmacies for vaccine appointments.
Appointments are required to receive vaccinations.
People who became eligible for vaccines under Phase 1a and would like a vaccine appointment can send an email to vaccines@DouglasPublicHealthNetwork.org to get connected to a vaccine provider.
Educators who would like a vaccine can email educatorvaccines@DouglasPublicHealthNetwork.org.
(1) comment
Notice how cases are coming down AGAIN in Douglas County even though our County Commissioners continue to claim the Governor's coronavirus restrictions don't work in Douglas County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.