Across the state, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday or Monday.
The state’s death toll stands at 2,137.
No new deaths were reported by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team Sunday or Monday either.
The county’s death toll stands at 51.
On Monday, Roseburg Public Schools announced a student at Hucrest Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 and one class would need to go into quarantine.
Seniors 75 and older became eligible Monday for the COVID-19 vaccine, but supplies remained well short of demand.
Seniors who live in Douglas County are being asked to seek appointments for vaccinations with their regular doctors first. Other options include seeking a vaccination appointment at local pharmacies and health clinics that have signed up as vaccinators.
None of the clinics and pharmacies are offering walk-in appointments.
Younger seniors will become eligible in coming weeks. The response team estimates there are about 30,000 seniors in Douglas County but said it expects to receive only a small fraction of the doses needed to vaccinate them.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians are receiving vaccines separately.
Veterans can contact the Roseburg VA about vaccinations at 541-440-1000.
Members of the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians can contact the tribe at 541-672-9405.
On Sunday, the response team reported 17 new cases. On Monday it reported 16 new cases.
Sixteen county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 locally and four out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 228 people with the illness who are in isolation and another 634 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 184 new cases Monday and 254 new cases Sunday.
About 7.5% of Douglas County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s statistics. Countywide, 8,453 people have been vaccinated, including 2,551 who have been fully vaccinated with both of the required doses.
Statewide, 677,194 vaccines have been given.
